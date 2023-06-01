From the LinkedIn page of Valeria Kholostenko

May 31
Russia’s military-industrial complex is gaining momentum. Where does the money come from, and who helps Russia produce missiles?
Philip Morris International
Leroy Merlin
Nestlé
Procter & Gamble
Unilever
Mondelēz International
Anheuser-Busch
L’Oréal
Comment from Thomas W:
Despite the foreign white collar gangster corporations that help Putin & gang, the largest contributions are by far the sales of oil, gas, coal, Timber, Russian & now also Kazakhstan Uranium, electrical nuclear plants, money laundering, stealing gold & diamonds from African States, killing Oligarchs & taking their companies & money, selling Jet fighters, selling high value raw minerals like iron ore, manganese, chromium, nickel, platinum, titanium, copper, tin, lead, tungsten etc. The Military industry is now getting 30% of Russian GDP. The 6 day a week for Military industries have started for less pay & expected to change also for commercial businesses etc. Over 80 countries worldwide support Putin in some why or another. Missiles, drones, ammunition will be coming more & more from foreign countries via trade deals (not money).
Charles Tine:
The Mulliez family will become heroes of the New Putin dreamt Soviet Union ! 2 of their firms in the top 3 ! Vive la France… so rare to see this former big country so highly ranked in a competition 🤡
But in fact can they even been called French, as they are the most famous tax escapers in France (Belgium is more tax friendly and not so far from the historical headquarters of the group near Lille). The family escapes taxes in France but the group pays taxes in Ruzzia… nice game! 🤮
Mike Robinson:
I was a global manager with Procter and Gamble, and I live 20 miles from their corporate HQ. An Influence Operation would sway them, but Ukrainians would need to get involved, otherwise it’s a waste of time.
Gavin Sutcliffe:
So all the world’s least moral companies anyway, no difference from their routine operations. Especially the likes of Philip Morris, Nestle, Mondelez, Auchan – all top of the tree when it comes to appalling global practices and sheer lack of integrity.
Jan Drbohlav:
More are there doing still bloody money and showing moral arrogance… including some of the biggest Europe banks https://leave-russia.org/raiffeisen-bank
Jonathan Lowe:
Great call out. But to truly create pain that will force the Russian people to demand a withdrawal from Ukraine, you have to do more than cigarettes and beer. #medtronic and #iqvia are medical giants still doing business in Russia.
The civilised world is even now not doing enough. RuZZia needs to be put into a choke hold. As do the bastards that run these companies. All dividends payments to shareholders must be seized and sent to Ukraine. All profits made in RuZZia by these corporations since 2014 need to be taxed at 100% retrospectively and paid to Ukraine.
Carriers such as Turkish airlines and unfortunately now Georgian airlines are acting as enablers for RuZZian scum to still do business and take holidays in Europe. Hammer them too.
Natalia Popovych commented:
“Oreo- and Barney- maker Mondelez International deserves its new horrible but honest status – that of an international sponsor of war, according to Ukraine’s National Anti Corruption Agency.
The results of the company speak for themselves. “In the war year 2022, the profit of the Russian branch of Mondelez International amounted to $339 million (+303% for the year), the revenue – more than $1 billion (+38% for the year). The company replenished the aggressor’s budget by more than $61 million in taxes.
These are dry financial statistics, which are measured by the lives of Ukrainian children who will never taste “Barney the Bear” again.”
