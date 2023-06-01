From the LinkedIn page of Valeria Kholostenko

May 31

Russia’s military-industrial complex is gaining momentum. Where does the money come from, and who helps Russia produce missiles?

Now you can see if your company is funding terrorism: https://leave-russia.org/

Philip Morris International

Leroy Merlin

Nestlé

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Mondelēz International

Anheuser-Busch

L’Oréal

Comment from Thomas W:

Despite the foreign white collar gangster corporations that help Putin & gang, the largest contributions are by far the sales of oil, gas, coal, Timber, Russian & now also Kazakhstan Uranium, electrical nuclear plants, money laundering, stealing gold & diamonds from African States, killing Oligarchs & taking their companies & money, selling Jet fighters, selling high value raw minerals like iron ore, manganese, chromium, nickel, platinum, titanium, copper, tin, lead, tungsten etc. The Military industry is now getting 30% of Russian GDP. The 6 day a week for Military industries have started for less pay & expected to change also for commercial businesses etc. Over 80 countries worldwide support Putin in some why or another. Missiles, drones, ammunition will be coming more & more from foreign countries via trade deals (not money).

Charles Tine:

The Mulliez family will become heroes of the New Putin dreamt Soviet Union ! 2 of their firms in the top 3 ! Vive la France… so rare to see this former big country so highly ranked in a competition 🤡

But in fact can they even been called French, as they are the most famous tax escapers in France (Belgium is more tax friendly and not so far from the historical headquarters of the group near Lille). The family escapes taxes in France but the group pays taxes in Ruzzia… nice game! 🤮

Mike Robinson:

I was a global manager with Procter and Gamble, and I live 20 miles from their corporate HQ. An Influence Operation would sway them, but Ukrainians would need to get involved, otherwise it’s a waste of time.

Gavin Sutcliffe:

So all the world’s least moral companies anyway, no difference from their routine operations. Especially the likes of Philip Morris, Nestle, Mondelez, Auchan – all top of the tree when it comes to appalling global practices and sheer lack of integrity.

Jan Drbohlav:

More are there doing still bloody money and showing moral arrogance… including some of the biggest Europe banks https://leave-russia.org/raiffeisen-bank

Jonathan Lowe:

Great call out. But to truly create pain that will force the Russian people to demand a withdrawal from Ukraine, you have to do more than cigarettes and beer. #medtronic and #iqvia are medical giants still doing business in Russia.

