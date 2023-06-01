From the FB page of Roman Sheremeta

May 31

There is no neutrality in the face of evil.



The russian war and genocide against Ukrainians have changed me. The russians killed three of my friends; they have beheaded, tortured, raped, and castrated thousands of my countrymen; they have destroyed the livelihood of millions.



I used to be much more tolerant and accepting of different points of view. But now, my vision is more black and white. The war became personal. The pain became personal.



When you are bombed almost every night for 1.5 years straight and have your country invaded, it is personal. I think everyone of us has lost someone, either on the battlefield or when rockets or Iranian drones bombed civilian infrastructure.

Almost every day and night, you hear explosions in the sky. You start your day by reading reports about the next few people hospitalized or dead because Iranian drones or russian rockets crashed into one more building. And that might be the building where your loved ones or friends live.



So when I meet a person who claims to be neutral regarding the russian war and genocide against Ukrainian people, I hold them responsible for the atrocities committed by russians. There cannot be neutrality in the face of evil.



A Ukrainian is judged because he or she didn’t shake the hand of a russian, belarusian, or iranian athlete, and some people dare to cast a judgment? How morally bankrupt do you have to be to judge a victim who doesn’t want to shake hands with the aggressor?



Oh, but maybe these athletes don’t support their governments. Well, if they don’t support their governments, then speak up! Put on a shirt condemning the actions of their government. But no, they are silent. Morally bankrupt.



Oh, but their government would put them in prison for their position. Give me a break! We, Ukrainians, at the cost of many lives, have overthrown several political regimes that wanted to become dictatorships. We stood up. We are free people!



We paid the price and will continue to pay the price. Because freedom is not free. It comes with a price. For us Ukrainians, the price is especially high. But we are willing to pay it. Because it is better to die than to live as a slave.



If you choose to remain neutral and silent, it’s your choice. But that choice defines who you are. You are a coward, a silent supporter, a “good russian,” and history will judge you as such.



To end, I want to quote some people who understood very well that there is no neutrality in the face of evil.



Dietrich Bonhoeffer: “Silence in the face of evil is itself evil; God will not hold us guiltless. To not speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.”

Elie Wiesel: “We must always take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.”



Dante Alighieri (paraphrased): “The hottest places in hell are reserved for those who, in times of great moral crisis, maintain their neutrality.”

