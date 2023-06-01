Fighting in Russia: Legion “Freedom of Russia” destroyed self-propelled mortar “Tulip” (photo, video)

Olga Robeyko11:59, 06/01/23

In the pictures you can see the consequences of the destruction of enemy equipment.

The Legion “Freedom of Russia” after a morning appeal and a promise to “liberate the entire Russian Federation” showed footage of the destruction of Russian equipment in the Belgorod region.

According to the legion in its Telegram channel, its fighters “minus” one KamAZ and one self-propelled mortar “Tulip”.

“Updates on enemy vehicles: -1 Kamaz with ammo and -1 Tulip self-propelled mortar. They worked great,” Freedom of Russia said in a statement.

Then the fighters published a video showing the detonation of the enemy’s ammo and mortar after the precise training of artillery on them. “This is just the beginning!” – Legion warriors promised.

The Legion “smashes” the positions of the Russian military / photo t.me/legionoffreedom

Legion “Freedom of Russia” destroys equipment of the Russian FederationLegion “Freedom of Russia” destroys equipment of the Russian Federation

Warriors of the Legion “Freedom of Russia” recorded an urgent appeal on June 1, 2023

On Thursday morning, against the backdrop of news coming from the Russian media about the battles in the Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine, the Freedom of Russia legion recorded a video message confirming information about military clashes in the Russian Federation. The soldiers say they are “going to liberate all of Russia.”

A group of military men said they were on the border of the Russian Federation and “very soon” would enter its territory.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...