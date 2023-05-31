“Ukrzaliznytsia” will help restore the railway route through Moldova to the port of Reni. MAP

JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia” and SE “Zaliznytsia Moldova” signed a memorandum on the implementation of the project on the reconstruction of the railway corridor Valcinet – Oknica – Bieltsi – Ungen – Chisinau – Kayinary.

This section of the railway with a length of more than 400 km passes through the territory of Moldova and will facilitate the transit of Ukrainian goods in the direction of the port “Reni”, reports the press service of the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure.

The project is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2024.

“The restoration of this section is an important step for strengthening railway logistics in the Danube direction… Exporters will receive a convenient transport corridor connected, in particular, with the port of Reni. This is one of the important elements of the development of export logistics in Bessarabia,” the vice-premier emphasized. Oleksandr Kubrakov, Minister of Reconstruction.

He reminded that Ukrainian and Moldovan railway workers already have experience of successful partnership in infrastructure projects. Thus, at the beginning of April, the Serpneve-1 – Basarabyaska border crossing became operational, which allowed freight transportation to be launched through the Berezine – Basarabyaska section (Moldova), in the restoration of which Ukrainian railwaymen participated.

The project for the reconstruction of the railway section Valcinet – Oknitsa – Bielce – Ungen – Chisinau – Kainary was developed by railway workers of Moldova within the framework of the “Roads of Solidarity” initiative, which is supported by the European Commission and provides for the development of alternative logistics routes, in particular for the export of agricultural products of Ukraine.

The project will be implemented at the expense of partners and international financial institutions. 32 million euros will be transferred to Moldova, and then directed to “Ukrzaliznytsia” for the restoration of the railway corridor.

Ukraine and Moldova are members of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), which is being built under the auspices of the European Union. Its goal is to connect Europe from west to east and from north to south with a network of roads, railways, airports and waterways. Джерело: https://biz.censor.net/n3421882

