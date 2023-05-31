“Ukrzaliznytsia” plans to increase the number of tickets for trains from Kyiv to Warsaw

“Ukrzaliznytsia” hopes to receive permission from the Polish side to launch direct trains between Kyiv and Warsaw, which will consist of standard carriages. This will increase the offer of tickets in this direction by 2-3 times.

As the press service of the railway company reports, today a test train, made up of 14 standard cars of “Ukrzaliznytsia”, is leaving for the flight in order to finally receive approval from the Polish side.

“Previously, all the tests were carried out, and we understand that our standard wagons can cover the distance from Kyiv to Warsaw and back without obstacles. I hope that today is the last test run, after which we will receive the green light from the Polish side. This will allow 2 – to increase the offer of seats for direct connections between the Ukrainian and Polish capitals by 3 times,” said Yevgeny Lyashchenko, head of Ukrzaliznytsia.

He reminded that currently the direct flight Kyiv – Warsaw – Kyiv remains the most scarce route. Every day, only in the mobile application “Ukrzaliznytsia” registers more than 3,000 requests from passengers looking for tickets for this connection, which is 10 times more than the number of seats available.

Lyashchenko explained that now the Polish railwaymen allow only special RIC “narrower” carriages with three-seater compartments to pass on the Kyiv-Warsaw route.

“Ukrzaliznytsia” has already resumed the service of all repairable wagons of this class in its fleet, turned to European partners for the transfer of such wagons, but there are no more of them in stock, and it will take more than 2 years to order and build new ones,” added the member of the board of “Ukrzaliznytsia” Oleksandr Pertsovsky.

According to him, because of this, “Ukrzaliznytsia” a year ago initiated the implementation of a project with Polish railway workers regarding the use of standard wagons on this route.

During this time, a number of agreements were made between Ukrainian and Polish railway operators regarding the compatibility of standard wagons of “Ukrzaliznytsia” with the modernized Polish infrastructure, and technical approvals were received from the Polish regulator UTK (Urząd Transportu Kolejowego).

Also, a test run of the train, formed from wagons of the standard size for Ukraine 1-VM, was performed. These wagons successfully covered the entire route from Kyiv to Warsaw (with a change of wagons at Yagodyn station).

However, at the request of the Polish side, for the last 2 days, detailed measurements of absolutely all the dimensions of each carriage of this train have been carried out by specially engaged Polish technical specialists with a Ukrainian team of railway workers, which is currently at the Dorogusk border station in Poland.

We will remind you that after the full-scale invasion of Russia and the suspension of air traffic, Ukrainian railwaymen significantly expanded the network of international routes. In particular, with Poland, a direct connection was added between Kyiv and Chelm (2 daily flights that conveniently connect with Polish flights to Warsaw), night flights between Kyiv and Przemyśl (2 “sleeper” flights in addition to 2 “Intercity+” flights), in addition In addition to Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Lviv, Kharkiv (route Kharkiv – Chelm), Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro (Zaporizhia – Przemysl), Odesa (Odessa – Przemysl) received direct connections to the capital. Джерело: https://biz.censor.net/n3421848

(C)CENSOR NET 2023

