The US announced a new package of military assistance: a lot of air defense missiles and not only

Yuri Kobzar21:48, 05/31/23

Ukraine will receive a large amount of ammunition from the warehouses of the American army.

The United States has announced a new $300 million military aid package to Ukraine. Basically, it will include various ammunition, including anti-aircraft missiles. This was reported by the press service of the Pentagon .

It is noted that this is already the 39th round of military assistance to Ukraine since August 2021, which is provided by the stocks of the American army.

It includes key capabilities to support Ukrainian air defenses as they bravely defend Ukrainian soldiers, civilians and critical infrastructure amid continued Russian airstrikes killing civilians across the country.

The published list of transferred weapons contains only names without indicating the quantity:

additional missiles for the Patriot air defense system;

missiles AIM-7 for air defense;

Avenger air defense systems;

MANPADS Stinger;

additional ammunition for MLRS HIMARS;

155 mm and 105 mm artillery rounds;

105 mm tank ammunition;

precision-guided aviation munitions;

Zuni aircraft missiles;

ammunition for unmanned aerial vehicles;

anti-tank systems AT-4;

more than 30 million small arms cartridges;

demining equipment;

explosive munitions to overcome obstacles;

night-vision devices;

spare parts, generators and other field equipment.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...