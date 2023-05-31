The Putler Youth

Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
2 comments
“Ukrofascists, you’re RABID DOGS”; “If I was [in charge] you fuckers would get what you deserve”; “Ukrainians, better not talk in Ukrainian, it just sounds stupid, like fucked up Russian.”
When you have even an ordinary 19 year old girl who is so full of hate that she is dreaming of genocide, then you know you are dealing with a 100% fascist totalitarian society.
RuZZia is so backward and malignant, that it is breeding kids, like the Palestinians do with with their kids to murder Jews, to murder Ukrainians. Because Ukrainians have been totally dehumanized by the putler regime, kids like this evil little skank will happily commit murder in the name of the nazi rodent.
Elon Musk; probably the richest fascist in the world (with the exception of his fuhrer putler), last year posted the comment : “epic thread!” to a typical genocidal rant from Dmitry Medvedev.
He has followed that up by reinstating the accounts of putlerite fascists, including the proud nazi and founder of The Daily Stormer, Andrew Anglin.