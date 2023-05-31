Russia’s actions in Ukraine have been reprehensible and cowardly: UK statement to the OSCE

UK military advisor, Ian Stubbs, says the Kremlin is struggling to explain its litany of strategic mistakes and failings on the battlefield to the Russian people
Thank you, Madam Chair. Russia continues to launch large-scale missile and drone strikes on towns and cities across Ukraine. The repeated barrages launched on the people of Kyiv, as they celebrated the anniversary of the founding of Ukraine’s capital, were particularly deplorable. Whilst reports indicate that most attacks continue to be successfully intercepted by Ukraine’s air defences, Friday’s strike against the medical facility in Dnipro was a particularly egregious act. Such indiscriminate missile and drone attacks constitute major human rights violations, are contrary to international humanitarian law, and achieve nothing.
Russia has repeatedly underestimated the strength and determination of the courageous Ukrainian people to defend their homeland. These horrific tactics did not work during the winter, when Russia targeted power stations and water supplies throughout Ukraine, and they will not work now. They will not compensate for Russia’s failings on the battlefield.
Madam Chair, on Monday [29 May] President Putin signed a bill on Russia’s denunciation of the CFE Treaty. Although symbolic, Russia has refused to abide by the CFE Treaty since 2007, this represents another step in Russia’s incremental rejection of the international rules based order.
From its failure to abide by the 1999 Istanbul Agreements, to non-compliance in the Open Skies Treaty, through to weaponisation of the Vienna Document, Russia has deliberately and systematically attempted to tear apart the European Security Architecture that was designed to keep the continent safe and free from war.
We should be clear, over the past decades, Russia has disregarded, manipulated or withdrawn from international agreements and treaties whenever they no longer supported its nefarious aims. The outcome of this approach is evident in Moldova, Georgia, Ukraine and more widely.
On Monday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov proclaimed that Russia was not at fault for the “huge void” in arms control. Well, the facts tell a different story. The “Russia is the victim” argument is so tired and so ridiculous that even the Russian people must see it for what it is – an overused and desperate retort by the Kremlin to try and explain its litany of strategic mistakes that have decimated Russia’s once proud global reputation.
Russia’s actions in Ukraine have been reprehensible and cowardly. Russia has demonstrated complete disregard for International Humanitarian Law; Russia has unleashed horrendous violence, conducting heinous attacks impacting on civilians and civilian infrastructure; and Russia has demonstrated its willingness to sacrifice its own people in their thousands to try and overcome persistent and institutional poor decision making by the Kremlin. Putin’s horrific war of choice has created a legacy for which millions will be forced to bear the cost of for years to come.
Madam Chair, Russia’s announced intention to deploy nuclear weapons and nuclear-capable systems on Belarusian territory is the latest in a long pattern of irresponsible nuclear rhetoric. It is designed to distract and deter us from supporting Ukraine. Russia should seek to reduce tensions and the risk of miscalculation, not increase them.
Madam Chair, we again call on the Belarusian regime to desist from supporting Russia’s attempts to stoke further instability in the region and stop its support of Russia’s illegal invasion.
Madam Chair, the UK and its international partners are steadfast in our support for Ukraine as demonstrated by the continued provision of military assistance. Ukraine has regained territory and liberated thousands of Ukrainian people thanks to the awe-inspiring bravery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the resilience of the Ukrainian people and overwhelming international support. Together, the UK and partners are ensuring that Ukraine will win. Our united approach of providing Ukraine with the support it needs to defend itself and push Russia out of Ukraine’s sovereign territory is the swiftest, and only, path to a just and lasting peace. Thank you.
Published 31 May 2023
“The “Russia is the victim” argument is so tired and so ridiculous that even the Russian people must see it for what it is – an overused and desperate retort by the Kremlin to try and explain its litany of strategic mistakes that have decimated Russia’s once proud global reputation.”
I agree with everything the guy says, except this BS. russia never had a proud reputation. It had a reputation for bribes, assassinations and trying to destroy organisations from within.
I would also have liked the UK guy to ask why russia and belarus are still part of this organisation. Here is Paragraph 1 of the Final Helsinki Agreement. Not one part of this article has russia adhered too, so they have no place in this useless organisation.
1. (a) Declaration on Principles Guiding Relations
between Participating States
I. Sovereign equality, respect for the rights
inherent in sovereignty
II. Refraining from the threat or use of force
III. Inviolability of frontiers
IV. Territorial integrity of States
V. Peaceful settlement of disputes
VI. Non-intervention in internal affairs
VII. Respect for human rights and fundamental
freedoms, including the freedom of thought,
conscience, religion or belief
VIII. Equal rights and self-determination of peoples
IX. Co-operation among States
X. Fulfilment in good faith of obligations under international law
Totally agree.
However, it will be seen as a sign of weakness by the putinaZis, because it does not contain any decisive new initiatives to bring the war to an end and the war criminals into The Hague.
I would take issue with the quote containing :
“litany of strategic mistakes that have decimated Russia’s once proud global reputation.”
They did have a totally undeserved reputation because of the fawning of the world’s media and politicians, who completely avoided the inconvenient truth that Russia and Germany were allies who agreed to carve up Europe between them.
They also disregarded the Ukrainians whose losses were half of the entire SU’s losses. They disregarded the savagery of Stalin’s invasion of Poland and the rape and murder rampage of the red army as it swept through Europe.
The success Stalin achieved was entirely due to the $300 bn (at today’s rates) given to Stalin by FDR.
If the truth were told about the foulness and evil of Russia before, during and after WW2, perhaps this absurd and totally undeserved reputation for “heroism” would not have taken root.
Czarism, communism and now fascism under fuhrer putler, RuZZia alters its system of governance periodically, but nothing else changes. It is still a cauldron of devilry.