Russian army increasingly ceding initiative at front – British intelligence

31.05.2023

Since the beginning of May 2023, Russia has increasingly ceded the initiative at the front and is reacting to the actions of Ukraine, rather than actively moving towards its own war aims.

The UK Ministry of Defense said this in a new intelligence update on Twitter, Ukrinform reports.

“Since the start of May 2023, Russia has increasingly ceded the initiative in the conflict and is reacting to Ukrainian action rather than actively progressing towards its own war aims,” the report says.

It is noted that during May 2023, Russia has launched 20 nights of one-way-attack uncrewed aerial vehicle and cruise missile attacks deep inside Ukraine.

“Russia has had little success in its likely aims of neutralising Ukraine’s improved air defences and destroying Ukrainian counter-attack forces. On the ground, it has redeployed security forces to react to partisan attacks inside western Russia,” the report says.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to the British intelligence, Russia’s military spending elevated, which is putting pressure on Russian government finances.

