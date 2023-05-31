31.05.2023
Since the beginning of May 2023, Russia has increasingly ceded the initiative at the front and is reacting to the actions of Ukraine, rather than actively moving towards its own war aims.
The UK Ministry of Defense said this in a new intelligence update on Twitter, Ukrinform reports.
It is noted that during May 2023, Russia has launched 20 nights of one-way-attack uncrewed aerial vehicle and cruise missile attacks deep inside Ukraine.
“Russia has had little success in its likely aims of neutralising Ukraine’s improved air defences and destroying Ukrainian counter-attack forces. On the ground, it has redeployed security forces to react to partisan attacks inside western Russia,” the report says.
As reported by Ukrinform, according to the British intelligence, Russia’s military spending elevated, which is putting pressure on Russian government finances.
No wonder. The mafia missiles are all flying with washing machine chips. The mafia meat puppets are overwhelmed. The mafia generals still have no idea. The mafia military equipment is in average decades older than the operators, who are ill-trained and drunk.
“On the ground, it has redeployed security forces to react to partisan attacks inside western Russia,”
Offensive Plan, section “A-1” has succeeded.
Prizoghin children dont fight in Ukraine, but enjoying the good life in Russia…………………