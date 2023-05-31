Putin Bankrolls Kids’ Comic Book Contest Depicting Ukrainians Getting Killed

The “Heroes of Russian Victory” contest was funded with a presidential grant.
Russian children drew images Ukrainians being killed for a comic book contest bankrolled by the Kremlin.
The Presidential Grants Foundation showed off the results of the “Heroes of Russian Victory” contest this week, noting on the social network VK that three of the stories included in the final comic book focus on the war against Ukraine.
Apparently as an attempt to link the events of World War II with the current war against Ukraine for Russia’s next generation, cartoons from both chapters in history were woven together in the final comic book. Photos show several drawings of Russian troops hunting supposed Ukrainian “Nazis” before blowing them up, declaring, “We can’t let the Ukrainian Nazis get away.”
Another story featured in the comic book depicts a public execution being carried out, with the condemned shown covered in blood as she is hanged. (That story appears to refer to events from World War II, however, when a Russian teenager was hanged by the Nazis.)
The organizer of the contest said comic books had been chosen as the format because it’s an “extremely popular genre among the youth” and thus, the best way to instill “patriotism” in them.
“We wanted to get creative young people involved in the process of preserving historical memory, talking about our heroes in a format that is close to the younger generation,” Valery Anisimov said in a statement on VK.
A nearly 3 million ruble presidential grant (about $37,000) funded the whole initiative, which came about after the Presidential Grants Foundation began pouring money into projects aimed at boosting support for the war after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
These kids will be fucked for life. Instead of learning something useful, they are brainwashed by mentally sick politicians, who paint russians as some kind of hero, instead of toilet stealing rapists.
The putinaZis are always coming up with obscene variations on their supremacist message, to cause maximum confusion.
In early 2014, they decided to accuse all Ukrainians of being Nazis; particularly the newly elected Poroshenko govt.
That didn’t work, so a bit later on in 2014, they decided that Ukrainians like them, were rabid Jew-haters. So they cooked up a bullshit story about Poro: that in fact he was a secret Jew, named “Waltzman.” They believed that this would outrage the Ukrainians so much that they would reject him.
Well they didn’t. Because they aren’t RuZZians and they aren’t Nazis.
In fact the Ukrainians elected an actual Jew; a Russian speaker, in 2019.
So the RuZZian scum went back to accusing Ukrainians and their Jewish premier of being Nazis. They really are vile pigs.
This latest story about indoctrinating kids into Ukraine hatred based on a disgusting blood libel is hideous to read.
In a 1960’s drama, an old priest, whose job it was to hunt down a secret sect of Satan-worshippers, said : “they are totally dedicated to evil. There are no limits.”
Those words seem to be horribly appropriate to what Ukraine and the civilized world, is having to deal with now.
But give them their dues, the putinaZis did manage to find a Jewish nazi : Vladimir Solovyov. I doubt if he’s an observant one, but as a proponent of genocide, he must be excommunicated by the World Jewish Congress, whose Vice President btw is Boris Lozhkin, who is also the President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine.