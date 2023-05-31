Norway launching EUR 7B five-year defense aid program for Ukraine

31.05.2023 18:20

Norway will open for Ukraine a five-year military aid program worth a total of EUR 7 billion.

This was discussed at a meeting between Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Oslo, Ukrinform reports with reference to Norway’s foreign ministry.

Støre noted that his country and other Allies had supported Ukraine in its fight for independence and freedom from the very outset.

“We will support Ukraine for as long as is necessary. Under the Nansen Support Programme for Ukraine, Norway will provide military, humanitarian and civilian support totalling NOK 75 billion (EUR 7 billion) over a period of five years,” said Støre,”

At the same time, it was emphasized that promoting long-term cooperation between NATO and Ukraine is an important goal.

“Membership of NATO has been a cornerstone of Norwegian security policy since the Alliance was established in 1949, and is of crucial importance now that there is war again in Europe,” Prime Minister emphasized.

He noted that Norway has committed to increase defense spending to at least 2% of GDP by 2026.

As reported, an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers is taking place in Oslo from May 31 through June 1.

Photo: Office of the Prime Minister

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

