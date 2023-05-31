More than 60% of Ukrainians in Poland planning to return home

31.05.2023 08:22

As many as 62% of Ukrainians in Poland are planning to return to Ukraine in the near or longer term, particularly due to concern for their loved ones and lack of funds for living.

That’s according to a survey entitled “Ukrainian citizens on the Polish labor market. New challenges and prospects.” The results of the survey were presented at the Ukraine – Ukrinform Media Center.

Its authors – EWL Migration Platform, EWL Foundation for Supporting Migrants on the Labor Market and the Center for East European Studies at the University of Warsaw – said that 60% of respondents are pre-war migrants and 40% are war refugees after February 24, 2022.

As many as 67% of respondents are women, and among war refugees, women make up 92%. Some 50% of those surveyed came to Poland with their children, and 35% of Ukrainians living in Poland speak Polish well.

Researchers noted that 62% of respondents plan to return to Ukraine in the near or longer term. At the same time, 30% of war refugees expressed a desire to stay in Poland. Also, 50% of Ukrainians in Poland declared their intention to apply for a residence permit.

When asked to comment on why they want to stay in Poland, respondents said: “I have friends, acquaintances in Poland”, “Poles are friendly to citizens of Ukraine”, “Poland is the closest neighbor culturally”, “Our languages are similar”, “It is easier to find a job in Poland.”

Meanwhile, respondents are prevented from staying in Poland due to: “concern for loved ones in Ukraine”, “lack of funds for living”, “difficulties in finding a job”, “difficulties in accessing medicine”, “economic situation in Poland” and “weak knowledge of the Polish language ” (10% of pre-war migrants and 25% of war refugees chose the latter option).

The survey was conducted among pre-war migrants and war refugees on March 4-13, 2023. Some 500 people were interviewed.

