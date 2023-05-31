Marijn Markus

“Peace can be achieved if #NATO stops expanding toward #Russia !”
👇 Here’s a 3-step Peace Plan 👇
1️⃣ Five new independent states are created from former Russian territory – Bryansk, Kursk, Belhorod, Rostov, and Voronezh People’s Republics.
2️⃣ They must constitutionally have no army and remain neutral states (no #military alliances)
3️⃣ #UN peacekeepers should be deployed to these newly formed People’s Republics.
☝️ This will address russian #security concerns and stop #NATO expansion toward russia permanently. It’s a win-win.
🤷 And if any of these areas one day freely vote to join with Ukraine, so be it!
𝐏𝐒: Note this post is a parody.
No amount of diplomacy or ‘negotiations’
Will truly stop Moscow’s Imperialism.
Yet the ‘peace’ proposed by Vatniks
Is pretty much exactly the same 🤔
Except they want to 𝐬𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞
Parts of #Ukraine instead
Ethics #HumanRights
StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦
🚀 “We’ll give weapons, but don’t fire them at Germany!
It might provoke 𝐇𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐫!”
🇺🇸 Imagine the #USA told that to the #UK 🇬🇧
Back in 1944, as missiles rained down on #London
📉 Because a mad dictator was losing a war,
So he aimed his #military weapons at innocents instead.
Just like #Russia is losing its war against #Ukraine now
And missiles rain down on Kyiv just the same 💥
𝐏𝐒: Every mistake the old 𝐍𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐬 made
Is being made again by the new 𝐍𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐬 today.
Ethics #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦
“𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐠𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐭𝐲.”
🤯 Putin repeats 𝐍𝐚𝐳𝐢 #propaganda tactics
☝️ The quote is by Joseph Goebbels
𝐍𝐚𝐳𝐢 Germany Minister of Propaganda.
President Putin applies the exact same tactics
When, after (likely staged) #drone attacks on Moscow
Putin accuses #Ukraine of EVERYTHING #Russia is doing:
❌ Claiming Ukraine started the war
❌ Claiming Kyiv commits 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦
❌ Claiming Ukraine makes nuclear threats
❌ Claiming Russia only ever hits military targets
❌ Claiming Ukraine bombs civilians on purpose
❌ Claiming Ukraine is provoking Russia!
When in reality,
The exact opposite is happening 🤡
⚠️ Russia is the 𝐚𝐠𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫, who invaded Ukraine and failed
To conquer the country through #military means so now
Makes vague threats of nuclear war while committing
𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 by targeting civilians over and over 🚀
Putin notes Russia will have to ‘𝐦𝐢𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬’
💣 AKA bomb civilians in response!
Because for Moscow, war crimes 🙄
Are the solution to any problem
Even problems they created themselves.
These are tactics straight from the 𝐍𝐚𝐳𝐢 playbook
And they’re alive and well in Moscow today.
Communication #Ethics #Media
StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦
