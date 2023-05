Marijn Markus

“Peace can be achieved if #NATO stops expanding toward #Russia !”

๐Ÿ‘‡ Here’s a 3-step Peace Plan ๐Ÿ‘‡

1๏ธโƒฃ Five new independent states are created from former Russian territory – Bryansk, Kursk, Belhorod, Rostov, and Voronezh People’s Republics.

2๏ธโƒฃ They must constitutionally have no army and remain neutral states (no #military alliances)

3๏ธโƒฃ #UN peacekeepers should be deployed to these newly formed People’s Republics.

โ˜๏ธ This will address russian #security concerns and stop #NATO expansion toward russia permanently. It’s a win-win.

๐Ÿคท And if any of these areas one day freely vote to join with Ukraine, so be it!

๐๐’: Note this post is a parody.

No amount of diplomacy or ‘negotiations’

Will truly stop Moscow’s Imperialism.

Yet the ‘peace’ proposed by Vatniks

Is pretty much exactly the same ๐Ÿค”

Except they want to ๐ฌ๐š๐œ๐ซ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ๐ž

Parts of #Ukraine instead

Ethics #HumanRights

StandWithUkraine ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

โ€ฆโ€ฆโ€ฆโ€ฆ..

๐Ÿš€ “We’ll give weapons, but don’t fire them at Germany!

It might provoke ๐‡๐ข๐ญ๐ฅ๐ž๐ซ!”

๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ Imagine the #USA told that to the #UK ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ง

Back in 1944, as missiles rained down on #London

๐Ÿ“‰ Because a mad dictator was losing a war,

So he aimed his #military weapons at innocents instead.

Just like #Russia is losing its war against #Ukraine now

And missiles rain down on Kyiv just the same ๐Ÿ’ฅ

๐๐’: Every mistake the old ๐๐š๐ณ๐ข๐ฌ made

Is being made again by the new ๐๐š๐ณ๐ข๐ฌ today.

Ethics #StandWithUkraine ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

โ€ฆโ€ฆโ€ฆโ€ฆโ€ฆโ€ฆ

“๐€๐œ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐จ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐ฌ๐ข๐๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ก ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฎ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ข๐ฅ๐ญ๐ฒ.”

๐Ÿคฏ Putin repeats ๐๐š๐ณ๐ข #propaganda tactics

โ˜๏ธ The quote is by Joseph Goebbels

๐๐š๐ณ๐ข Germany Minister of Propaganda.

President Putin applies the exact same tactics

When, after (likely staged) #drone attacks on Moscow

Putin accuses #Ukraine of EVERYTHING #Russia is doing:

โŒ Claiming Ukraine started the war

โŒ Claiming Kyiv commits ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ซ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ๐ฆ

โŒ Claiming Ukraine makes nuclear threats

โŒ Claiming Russia only ever hits military targets

โŒ Claiming Ukraine bombs civilians on purpose

โŒ Claiming Ukraine is provoking Russia!

When in reality,

The exact opposite is happening ๐Ÿคก

โš ๏ธ Russia is the ๐š๐ ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐จ๐ซ, who invaded Ukraine and failed

To conquer the country through #military means so now

Makes vague threats of nuclear war while committing

๐“๐ž๐ซ๐ซ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ๐ฆ by targeting civilians over and over ๐Ÿš€

Putin notes Russia will have to ‘๐ฆ๐ข๐ซ๐ซ๐จ๐ซ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ข๐ซ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ’

๐Ÿ’ฃ AKA bomb civilians in response!

Because for Moscow, war crimes ๐Ÿ™„

Are the solution to any problem

Even problems they created themselves.

These are tactics straight from the ๐๐š๐ณ๐ข playbook

And they’re alive and well in Moscow today.

Communication #Ethics #Media

StandWithUkraine ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Video:

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/marijnmarkus_propaganda-drone-ukraine-activity-7069331402227347456-_FUw?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios

Like this: Like Loading...