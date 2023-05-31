Marijn Markus

“Peace can be achieved if #NATO stops expanding toward #Russia !”

👇 Here’s a 3-step Peace Plan 👇

1️⃣ Five new independent states are created from former Russian territory – Bryansk, Kursk, Belhorod, Rostov, and Voronezh People’s Republics.

2️⃣ They must constitutionally have no army and remain neutral states (no #military alliances)

3️⃣ #UN peacekeepers should be deployed to these newly formed People’s Republics.

☝️ This will address russian #security concerns and stop #NATO expansion toward russia permanently. It’s a win-win.

🤷 And if any of these areas one day freely vote to join with Ukraine, so be it!

𝐏𝐒: Note this post is a parody.

No amount of diplomacy or ‘negotiations’

Will truly stop Moscow’s Imperialism.

Yet the ‘peace’ proposed by Vatniks

Is pretty much exactly the same 🤔

Except they want to 𝐬𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞

Parts of #Ukraine instead

Ethics #HumanRights

StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦

…………..

🚀 “We’ll give weapons, but don’t fire them at Germany!

It might provoke 𝐇𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐫!”

🇺🇸 Imagine the #USA told that to the #UK 🇬🇧

Back in 1944, as missiles rained down on #London

📉 Because a mad dictator was losing a war,

So he aimed his #military weapons at innocents instead.

Just like #Russia is losing its war against #Ukraine now

And missiles rain down on Kyiv just the same 💥

𝐏𝐒: Every mistake the old 𝐍𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐬 made

Is being made again by the new 𝐍𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐬 today.

Ethics #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦

………………

“𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐠𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐭𝐲.”

🤯 Putin repeats 𝐍𝐚𝐳𝐢 #propaganda tactics

☝️ The quote is by Joseph Goebbels

𝐍𝐚𝐳𝐢 Germany Minister of Propaganda.

President Putin applies the exact same tactics

When, after (likely staged) #drone attacks on Moscow

Putin accuses #Ukraine of EVERYTHING #Russia is doing:

❌ Claiming Ukraine started the war

❌ Claiming Kyiv commits 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦

❌ Claiming Ukraine makes nuclear threats

❌ Claiming Russia only ever hits military targets

❌ Claiming Ukraine bombs civilians on purpose

❌ Claiming Ukraine is provoking Russia!

When in reality,

The exact opposite is happening 🤡

⚠️ Russia is the 𝐚𝐠𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫, who invaded Ukraine and failed

To conquer the country through #military means so now

Makes vague threats of nuclear war while committing

𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 by targeting civilians over and over 🚀

Putin notes Russia will have to ‘𝐦𝐢𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬’

💣 AKA bomb civilians in response!

Because for Moscow, war crimes 🙄

Are the solution to any problem

Even problems they created themselves.

These are tactics straight from the 𝐍𝐚𝐳𝐢 playbook

And they’re alive and well in Moscow today.

Communication #Ethics #Media

StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦

Video:

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/marijnmarkus_propaganda-drone-ukraine-activity-7069331402227347456-_FUw?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios

Like this: Like Loading...