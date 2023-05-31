Legion “Freedom of Russia” is recruiting thousands of people to attack Moscow – The Times

Evgenia Sokolenko 08:28, 05/31/23 UNIAN

Now there are up to 1000 fighters in the legion

Legion “Freedom of Russia” and “RDK” together fight the Putin regime / screenshot

Volunteers of the Legion “Freedom of Russia”, which wants to overthrow the Putin regime in the Russian Federation , are recruiting thousands of Russians for an attack on Moscow.

This is reported by The Times with reference to the speaker of the legion with the call sign “Caesar”. According to him, the unit will continue to raid the Russian border until their forces are large enough to attack Moscow.

“We have significant capabilities. We have mortars, armored vehicles, Stinger MANPADS, portable anti-tank systems and very effective reconnaissance drones,” Caesar said.

He stated that now there are from 500 to 1,000 fighters in the Freedom of Russia Legion.

“We are not criminals and not a private military company, like Wagner. We are all citizens of the Russian Federation. Some of us previously served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the speaker said.

“Caesar” said that the main goal of the legion is to protect Ukraine, liberate its territories and overthrow the Putin regime.

The overthrow of the Putin regime – the activities of volunteers

On May 22, soldiers of the “Russian Volunteer Corps” and the Legion “Freedom of Russia” for the first time crossed the border with the Russian Federation and entered the Graivoronsky district of the Belgorod region.

In their appeals, the fighters explained that they wanted to create a demilitarized zone between the countries and show fellow citizens the fight against the Putin regime.

Later, the legion announced that the demilitarization of the border regions of the Russian Federation was just beginning.

The other day, representatives of the “Russian Volunteer Corps” announced that they had once again crossed the Russian border.

https://www.unian.net/world/legion-svoboda-rossii-nabiraet-v-podrazdeleniya-tysyachi-lyudey-dlya-ataki-na-moskvu-the-times-12276240.html

