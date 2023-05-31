Kadyrov threatens to take revenge for drone attack on Moscow

30 MAY 2023

RAMZAN KADYROV, PHOTO BY RIA NOVOSTI

Ramzan Kadyrov, Head of Chechen Republic, has promised to take “revenge in the full sense of the word” for the recent drone strike on Moscow.

Source: Kadyrov on Telegram

Details: Although no one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, Kadyrov has blamed the “Kyiv regime” for everything and called such actions “terrorism”.

He proposed introducing martial law in Russia and “to sweep away this entire terrorist cell together.”

Kadyrov also urged the Russian military not to pamper and not to stand on ceremony, but to strike “at the places of accumulation of terrorist leaders until nothing remains.”

He also threatened Western Europe, saying that Russia “will knock on the door of, for example, Germany or Poland.”

Quote: “Finally, I will run ahead a little, but I will not reveal the details. Soon, in the zone of Special Military Operation [this is how Russia calls war in Ukraine – ed.] we will show [you] what revenge is in the full sense of the word. “

Background:

According to various reports, 25 to 32 drones attacked Moscow on the night of 29-30 May, damaging at least two multi-storey residential buildings; most of the drones were reportedly shot down near the Russian capital.

Vyorstka, a Russian media outlet, mapped the locations of the drone attacks in Moscow, including the areas of drone strikes and the points where explosions were reported.

