No panic? Mariupol Mayor’s Office showed traffic jams on the border with Russia from trucks and fleeing occupiers (video)

30 MAY 2023

Photo: traffic jams formed on the border with the Russian Federation near Novoazovsk on May 30 (t.me/andriyshTime)

Traffic jams for many kilometers formed on the border of Ukraine with Russia in the area of ​​the temporarily occupied Novoazovsk on Tuesday, May 30. The invaders are taking out Ukrainian grain in trucks and, apparently, are leaving on their own.

It is reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the Telegram advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petr Andryushchenko.

According to him, the Russians take out the stolen agricultural products in trucks. In addition, according to the video, there is a huge pile of cars from the occupied parts of the Zaporozhye and Donetsk regions in the long line to leave.

Andryushchenko believes that such a rush and “voyage” from the invaders is a “direct consequence” of the so-called “Azov cotton” that happened at the end of the week.

“There is no panic,” a spokesman for Mariupol’s mayor’s office added sarcastically.

What “flaps” are you talking about?

Mariupol has been occupied since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The Russian military is currently using the city as a base. But explosions are constantly heard there, during which it is possible to destroy both the personnel and equipment of the Russians.

For example, more than 100 Russian soldiers were killed due to a similar “pop” near the city on Sunday, May 28 . Also on May 29, it became known that the attacks also hit the warehouses and bases of the Russians in Yuryevka, Nikolsky and Urzuf.

For reference

Novoazovsk is a city located on the shores of the Sea of ​​Azov, east of Mariupol, in the Donetsk region. 10 km from the city there is a checkpoint on the border with Russia Novoazovsk – Veselo-Voznesenka.

