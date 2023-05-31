In total, Ukraine received more than 500 Roshel Senator armored vehicles

More than 500 Roshel Senator armored vehicles were delivered to units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

This is reported by the Industrial Portal with reference to the press release of their manufacturer, the Canadian company “Roshel Defense Solutions” .

The car has a steel body and glass capable of withstanding multiple hits from a series of weapons. The Senator also has an explosion-proof body, so it can withstand the detonation of a grenade or a mine.

The company did not disclose what platform the machine is built on, saying only that it is derived from a heavy commercial truck.

Canadian Roshel armored combat vehicle as part of DPSU units. Photo: Chernihiv Society

The armored vehicle has eight landing places for the landing party. It is driven by a 6.7-liter turbocharged diesel engine with a capacity of 330 horsepower and 750 Nm of torque.

The equipment is equipped with a military-grade air filtration system capable of resisting chemical, biological and radiological attacks, generating clean air inside the sealed cabin.

During the operation of armored vehicles in Ukraine, shortcomings were found and data were obtained for the possible refinement of these vehicles, especially in the field of mine protection. This is how an improved version of the armored car was developed – the Senator MRAP.

Senator MRAP armored car. Photo: Rochelle Defense Solutions

The new armored vehicle has been tested against small arms caliber 7.62×39 mm API BZ at a distance of 30 meters and mines with a capacity of up to 6 kg under any wheel and under the center. It is stated that tests are currently being conducted for higher protection parameters.

Senator MRAP armored car. Photo: Rochelle Defense Solutions

The machine has a V-shaped bottom, which is designed to divert explosions away from the cabin and disperse explosive energy. Also, one of the advantages of this vehicle is its ergonomics and multi-purpose capabilities. Options are offered for countering UAVs, medical evacuation and control, although other configurations are possible for the respective tasks.

Senator MRAP armored car. Photo: Rochelle Defense Solutions

The Senator MRAP is based on the heavy-duty Ford F-550 commercial platform, which makes maintenance easier. This chassis is widely used all over the world and is the basis for serial Ukrainian armored vehicles “Novator” , “Kozak-5” and “Kozak-7” .

