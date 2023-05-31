Energodar invaders torture nuclear workers – Energoatom

Ludmila Zhernovskaya02:32, 05/31/23

This is how Ukrainians are forced to sign contracts.

Russian invaders torture workers of the occupied Zaporozhye nuclear power plant to sign contracts.

This was reported in Energoatom ‘s Telegram channel . According to them, in Energodar, the occupiers are looking for nuclear workers who have not signed labor contracts with the fake Zaporozhye NPP Operating Organization JSC or another Rosatom enterprise for more than a year.

“The occupiers are torturing workers, they unceremoniously beat several of them, knocking out consent to cooperate with the aggressor. Even despite threats, torture, blackmail and non-stop intimidation, Ukrainians at the ZNPP hold themselves with dignity and refuse to cooperate with the rashists,” Energoatom added.

