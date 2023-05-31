American woman who accused Biden of harassment fled to Russia

Yuri Kobzar23:39, 05/31/23

The Kremlin seems to have decided to unleash a scandal that died out in 2020.

A former employee of the US Senate who accused Joe Biden of sexual harassment , Tara Reid fled to Russia and gave a big press conference in Moscow. There she stated that she felt “safe” in Russia and would seek Russian citizenship, writes CNN .

Reid caused a scandal in America during the 2020 presidential race when she accused Biden of sexual harassment. After that, Reed disappeared from the field of public attention for a long time, and now suddenly appeared in Moscow, where she held a many-hour press conference.

It is noteworthy that Maria Butina, a Russian spy, was sitting next to the American at the event. Butina promised to discuss the possibility of granting Reed Russian citizenship, including saying that she would ask Putin to “speed up the consideration of her request for citizenship.”

Reed herself said that she decided to come to Russia after the death threats that she allegedly receives in the United States. She also repeated her accusations against Biden again.

“When I got off the plane in Moscow, for the first time in a very long time, I felt safe, felt heard and felt respect. This has never happened in my country,” Reed said.

She also said that the “Washington elites” allegedly propagate “the illusion that Russia is the enemy.”

Reed’s accusations against Biden – what is known

In 2019, Tara Reid accused Joe Biden of “inappropriate touching.” But the real scandal came in 2020, when Reed repeated her allegations in the midst of the presidential race and alleged sexual abuse by Biden.

According to Reid, Biden pushed her against the wall and put his hand under her skirt. The attack allegedly took place in the basement of the Senate building in the spring of 1993. Biden denied these allegations . As a result, this scandal did not receive any significant development.

