WP: Russia reports drone strike in Moscow

May 30, 2023
Two residential buildings in the Russian capital were hit by drones Tuesday morning, Moscow’s mayor said on Telegram. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was hurt.
The drone strike came after Russia conducted its third aerial attack on Kyiv in 24 hours. Falling debris killed at least one person and wounded at least three more people, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. The air raid was the 17th this month, he said.
2 comments
I hope the strikes in Moscow were worse than the mafiosi are admitting! This terror must be handed back to the terrorizers, ten times worse, if possible.
I’m glad Kyiv is well protected but going to shelters 5 hours a day pisses people off too. It feels like the Poopin regime is flailing and into pre-death spasms…