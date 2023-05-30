WP: Russia reports drone strike in Moscow

May 30, 2023

Ukrainian emergency workers extinguish a fire in a parked car, caused by falling debris from the latest aerial Russian attack in Kyiv on Tuesday. (Roman Hrytsyna/AP)

Two residential buildings in the Russian capital were hit by drones Tuesday morning, Moscow’s mayor said on Telegram. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was hurt.

The drone strike came after Russia conducted its third aerial attack on Kyiv in 24 hours. Falling debris killed at least one person and wounded at least three more people, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. The air raid was the 17th this month, he said.

