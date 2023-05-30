WAR UPDATE: 5/29/23

From the FB page; The Heartbeat of Ukraine

▶️Day 459 of a 3-day war. Kyiv still stands, and Russia is still a terrorist state.

▶️207,030 (+430) terrorists eliminated not including Wagner Scum.

▶️Number of days since Russia has committed a terrorist act. = 0

✅War by the numbers:

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost 2,002 tanks – and these are only documented equipment losses. Source: Oryx monitoring group. According to the monitoring group, 1,239 tanks have been destroyed, 106 damaged, 113 abandoned, and 544 tanks have been captured.

✅What’s going on in Bakhmut?

Russian airborne forces and motorized infantry units are taking up positions in the eastern city of Bakhmut to replace Wagner Group fighters. Source: Interfax Ukraine, citing Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air during the national 24/7 newscast “Yes, [Russia] is currently rotating its units [in Bakhmut] – primarily in light of the significant losses the Wagner Group has suffered. They are forced to do it. Units of airborne forces and motorized infantry units are entering [Bakhmut]. We know what units they are, we know their commanders and their combat capabilities.”

✅What’s going on in Belgorod, Russia?

➡️Representatives of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) said that they once again crossed the state border of Russia. Source: RVC on Telegram “Yesterday, the Russian border guards celebrated their professional holiday. RVC fighters congratulated them on another successful crossing of the ‘leaky’ state border.” Representatives of RVC clarified that the purpose of crossing the border will become known in the near future.

➡️The governor of Belgorod Oblast, Vyacheslav Gladkov, proposed to join Kharkiv Oblast to his oblast. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov called this proposal delusional. Source: Nastoyashcheye Vremya (“Current Time”)

✅After the 29 May missile attack on Ukraine, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, has said that Russia’s latest attempt to intimidate Ukrainians had failed and that “the response will not be delayed.” Source: Defense Intelligence of Ukraine. It should be noted that Ukraine endured three air raids in a 24-hour period.

✅Operational Report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

👉Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 15 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated.

👉Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated, one ammunition storage point, three air defence systems, and three other critical military targets.

👉Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russia carried out two large-scale missile- and airstrikes on Ukraine. Russia deployed Kh-101/Kh-555 air-to-surface cruise missiles and Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones in an attack on the night of 28-29 May.

👉Most up-to-date information has confirmed that forces and assets of Ukraine’s Air Force and air defence units from other forces within the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 36 out of 40 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, and 30 out of 38 Shahed-135/131 attack drones.

👉On the afternoon of 29 May, Russia deployed an Iskander operational-tactical missile system to launch cruise and ballistic missiles on civilian and critical infrastructure facilities in the city of Kyiv. Ukraine’s Air Force downed and destroyed 11 out of 11 Russian missiles.

👉Russian forces conducted a total of 53 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems in further 20 attacks on positions of Ukrainian forces and civilian settlements. Several civilians sustained injuries. A number of private residential houses, and civilian and administrative facilities were damaged.

👉Russian forces are continuing to focus their main efforts on establishing full control over Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts in eastern Ukraine.

👉Over the course of today, Ukrainian forces repelled a total of 20 Russian assaults.

👉The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains much the same as before. There is no evidence that Russia is forming new offensive units in the area.

👉On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are continuing to maintain their presence in areas near the Russian-Ukrainian border. During today, they conducted an airstrike on Milove in Kharkiv Oblast and deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Seredyna-Buda, Pavlivka, Katerynivka, Shevchenkove, Velyka Pysarivka (Sumy Oblast) and Udy, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Morokhovets, Ternova, Izbytske, Starytsia, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Pletenivka, Tykhe, Vovchanski Khutory, Mala Vovcha, Varvarivka, Budarky, Zemlianky and Chuhunivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

👉On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces made unsuccessful attempts to advance on Masiutivka (Kharkiv Oblast). They deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Kolodiazne, Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Kyslivka, Hlushkivka, Berestove and Bohuslavka (Kharkiv Oblast).

👉Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations on the Lyman front. Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast), and shelled Nevske, Dibrova and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast).

👉Russian forces also did not carry out offensive operations on the Bakhmut front, though Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Toretsk (Donetsk Oblast). Vasiukivka, Kramatorsk, Tykhonivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Zalizne and New-York (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

👉Russian forces did not make any attempts to advance on the Avdiivka front. Over the course of the day, Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Avdiivka and Vodiane (Donetsk Oblast). Russian forces also shelled Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Karlivka (Donetsk Oblast).

👉On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defense forces repelled 12 Russian assaults near the city of Marinka. Russian forces conducted an airstrike near Heorhiivka and shelled Marinka and Heorhiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

👉On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians conducted airstrikes on areas in and around Vuhledar and Prechystivka, and shelled Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka and Shakhtarske.

👉Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, and conducted airstrikes on areas in and around Mala Tokmachka and Huliaipole (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). They also shelled Vremivka, Zelene Pole and Novopil (Donetsk Oblast); Olhivske, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka and Stepnohirsk (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Kachkarivka, Mylove, Kozatske, Burhunka, Lvove, Ivanivka, Antonivka, Komyshany, Dniprovske, Kizomys and the city of Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

👉Russian occupation forces are continuing to loot. In Svatove (Luhansk Oblast), they are appropriating harvesters, trucks and other expensive farming equipment from farms whose owners have fled and where the remaining employees cannot provide documents confirming the farm’s ownership.

🛑One person was killed and ten people were injured when Russian troops attacked the Pokrovsk hromada in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 29 May. Among the injured is an 11-year-old boy. Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration Serhii Lysak; Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office. Lysak said that the killed woman was 51 years old. Three of the injured are in severe condition, the rest are in moderate condition. #WarCrimes

🛑Russian occupiers have dropped bombs on a petrol station in the town of Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, killing two people and injuring eight more people. Source: Prosecutor’s Office in Donetsk Oblast. #WarCrimes

✅The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian Parliament – ed.) has approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to implement sanctions against Iran for 50 years.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Member of the Ukrainian Parliament

✅Aassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has said that there is no need for his country to join the Union State of Russia and Belarus, and that it needs no nuclear weapons either. [The Union State, or Union State of Russia and Belarus, is a supranational union consisting of Belarus and Russia, with the stated aim of deepening the relationship between the two states through integration in economic and defence policy – ed.] Source: website of the President of Kazakhstan.

✅Czech Chief of the General Staff Karel Řehka has said that there is a possibility of war between Russia and NATO. Source: European Pravda referring to Novinky. According to him, preparation and deterrence are important to prevent such a scenario. –“A war between Russia and the North Atlantic Alliance, which is the worst-case scenario for us, is not impossible, it is possible,” the Czech Chief of the General Staff said.

–Řehka has noted that the country’s armed forces are trying to prepare for a potential intense conflict, as “Russia is now on a trajectory of conflict with the (North Atlantic) Alliance”.

–“The Czech Republic is a member of NATO, and this brings benefits, but it also imposes certain obligations. Therefore, if a war breaks out, a large number of Czech soldiers will join the fighting in accordance with the Alliance’s plans,” he added.

✅Experts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have suggested that the founder of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is attacking Russian President Vladimir Putin over a promised reward for the capture of Bakhmut.

📍The review points out that Prigozhin appears to have once again indirectly undermined the authority and regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin by announcing that Russian state-owned media outlets have banned any discussion of the Wagner force.

📍He has said that unnamed Russian officials would only benefit from such censorship in the short term, for one to three months, before “the Russian people will push back and start hating the bureaucrats”.

📍According to him, Russian officials would have been able to enjoy their historical ability to censor Russian society if Russia had not started the war in Ukraine.

📍Prigozhin then noticeably shifted the discussion from talking about unnamed Russian officials to directly addressing one person.

📍The ISW analysts said that Prigozhin’s comments are likely aimed at Putin, who is usually portrayed by Russian state media as a leader “minutely involved with small infrastructure projects and the lives of ordinary Russian people”.

😆The Russian Interior Ministry has put US Senator Lindsey Graham on the wanted list, whom Russian politicians had previously accused of making “Russophobic” statements after he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 26 May. Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

🍿The Russians are batshit crazy and morally bankrupt. Tonight’s theme: Out of touch with reality.

🔘Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov: “It [the Kiev regime] is a terrorist state of its own making. I have no doubt that the puppet masters in Washington & London are beginning to wonder if these people are still in touch with reality.” 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

Nope. The US and UK know better. It is Lavrov that is out of touch with reality.

🔘Also Lavrov: Political analysts in the West are already talking about “decolonizing” Russia, meaning partitioning our country. They are playing with fire. 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

See image below. We have no idea what he is talking about! 😉

That's it for tonight folks. Keep those words of support and prayers coming for our Ukrainian friends.

