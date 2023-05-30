Ukrainian forces fired on “Wagnerites” leaving Bakhmut – 80 killed, 119 wounded

30.05.2023 14:35

There were no firefights in the Bakhmut direction over the last day. As a result of shelling by the Defense Forces of the “Wagnerites” who were retreating from the city, 80 invaders were killed and 119 wounded.

The spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Cherevatyi said this on the air of the telethon “United News”, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In recent days, we have seen a significant decrease in fighting, there were 2-3 clashes. This day there were none at all. The enemy continues to rotate, withdrawing the “Wagner” group, replacing it with units of airborne troops and motorized infantry. This very withdrawal has a depressing effect on those who take their place. Because they themselves have already taken part in a lot of fighting, this is the second or third group that comes in, plus they see the condition of the criminals from “Wagner”, plus we give them generous amounts of food on the way. As a result, 80 occupiers were killed, 119 were wounded, one armored personnel carrier, a UAV, an anti-aircraft gun, two vehicles and five ammunition depots were destroyed,” Cherevatyi said .

He emphasized that the withdrawal of the “Wagnerites” was not a gesture of goodwill on their part, but the result of heroic actions of Ukrainian defenders.

“We managed to break their combat potential, we managed to destroy the “Wagner” criminal group, and all these bravura statements are just a latent surrender. He (Wagner’s leader Yevhen Pryhozhyn – ed.) is fleeing, leaving Bakhmut to preserve the remnants of his group,” Cherevatyi said.

Answering the question whether the “Wagnerites” will return to their positions in the Bakhmut direction, the spokesman said that it would depend on the military leadership of the Russian Federation.

“It is not evident from the immediate actions, but it depends on the military and political leadership of their criminal state. And the personnel is a big problem, unlike what he (Pryhozhyn – ed.) shouted about the shells, in fact, their main problem is the personnel. I think the near future will show how the circumstances will develop and what they will be forced to do,” the spokesman emphasized.

Cherevatyi also noted that an important factor is that the best remaining Russian units were brought to Bakhmut. This shows how important this city is as a symbol.

“Having suffered such a disgrace, having failed to fully take the district center within ten months, and now failing to hold it, they realize that it is too much, in addition to military losses, also reputational losses,” he added.

When asked how well the units replacing “Wagnerites” are equipped, the spokesman said they are not perfect, as they have suffered losses and need some reinforcement, which is what they are doing now.

As Ukrinform reported, the intensity of Russian offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction has significantly decreased, while the intensity of enemy artillery shelling has not decreased. The Russian regular army is replacing the “Wagnerites”.

