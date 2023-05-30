There is a decision on the timing of the movement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – Zelensky

Ludmila Zhernovskaya 01:54, 05/30/23

He thanked everyone who prepared.

At a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, a decision was approved regarding the timing of the movement of Ukrainian troops.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an evening video message to the Ukrainians. During the Stavka meeting, he listened to the reports of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny and the commanders of operational areas.

“Not only the provision of ammunition, not only the training of new brigades, not only our tactics. But also the timing. This is what is most important. The timing of how we will move. We will. Decisions have been made,” Zelensky said.

The President thanked the prepared servicemen. He also said that now joint steps are being prepared with partners to strengthen protection for active action. “There is not and will not be an alternative to the complete liberation of our land, the complete protection of our values,” he stressed.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive: what is known

Recall that recently adviser to the head of the President’s Office Mikhail Podolyak said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are already conducting counter-offensive actions .

Later, he decided to explain his words, noting that the counteroffensive is not one event, but a series of actions, among which is the destruction of the troops of the Russian Federation in different directions.

Igor Zhovkva, deputy head of the President’s Office, said the expected counter-offensive would begin after Ukraine received the weapons it requested from its allies.

