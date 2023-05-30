Syrskyi shows how AFU destroy Russian positions on the outskirts of Bakhmut: Restricted Video

30.05.2023
Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi showed how soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy the enemy on the outskirts of Bakhmut.
Syrskyi published the corresponding video on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
“The outskirts of Bakhmut. The defense forces continue to move forward and destroy the enemy,” the commander wrote.
As reported by Ukrinform, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian troops did not conduct offensive operations in the Bakhmut sector over the past day.
Watch only if you like dead orcs. Of course, I watched it.
The guy laughing at the end, said I’m too fucking old for this. 😆
😁👍
There can be no more precious and important people anywhere in the world than than these lads and what they are doing. The hopes and dreams of 43m people are in their hands.
It is grotesque that up to very recently they only received about 10% of what they needed for such a gigantic task.
It is surely time for the guarantors of Ukraine’s security to finally honour their obligations and put boots on the ground, planes in the air and subs in the Black Sea.
For those wankers who say “it’s WW3,” it already is! It’s just a question of getting it finished quickly.
If we sent divisions of troops to Odessa, Mykolaiv, Lviv and Kyiv, the defenders could free off more combat troops for the counteroffensive.
The allies could state that they are there in a defensive capacity and will not attack putinazi forces unless they themselves are attacked.
What’s wrong with that?
One division each from Poland and the UK, plus two from the US, would bring the horror to a much speedier end.
The core of the problem in this war is cowardice. That is, cowardice from the combined West. I don’t know how we deserved to get such a pack of chickens to be our leaders. They disgust me at every turn.