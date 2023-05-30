Syrskyi shows how AFU destroy Russian positions on the outskirts of Bakhmut: Restricted Video

30.05.2023

Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi showed how soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy the enemy on the outskirts of Bakhmut.

Syrskyi published the corresponding video on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“The outskirts of Bakhmut. The defense forces continue to move forward and destroy the enemy,” the commander wrote.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian troops did not conduct offensive operations in the Bakhmut sector over the past day.

