Sweden may join NATO in the coming weeks – Blinken

Probably, Washington is preparing to “thank” Ankara with F-16 fighters.

Sweden’s accession to NATO will be completed “in the coming weeks.” This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, quoted by CNN .

“We have no doubt that it can be, and it should be, and we expect it to be,” Blinken said at a press conference in Sweden.

The publication notes that on Monday, US President Joe Biden spoke with re-elected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and discussed the possibility of selling Ankara new American fighter jets in exchange for Turkey’s refusal to block Sweden’s NATO membership.

However, Blinken said that the White House is considering these two issues separately from each other.

“From our point of view, we think that both should move forward and should move forward as quickly as possible – that is, joining Sweden – and we will move forward on the F-16 package,” Blinken said.

The problem of Sweden’s membership in NATO

Against the backdrop of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Sweden and Finland, which traditionally maintained a neutral status, applied to join NATO. However, Turkey opposed this, accusing these countries of assisting terrorists, by which Erdogan understands Kurdish dissidents.

After months of negotiations, Turkey finally approved Finland’s application, which made it possible to admit the country to NATO in April this year. However, Sweden’s application has not yet been approved by Turkey under the pretext that Stockholm has not fulfilled all of Ankara’s demands.

