Russia-Ukraine war latest: Kyiv wakes to ‘massive’ drone attacks

Russia strikes Kyiv in pre-dawn attack

At least one person is dead after a fresh wave of “massive” drone attacks bombarded Kyiv early on Tuesday morning.

Ukrainian defence forces shot down more than 20 Iranian-made Shahed drones as Russia carried out new air strikes on the capital, the third attack in 24 hours.

Air raid sirens blared in several regions of Ukraine as falling debris hit multiple districts of Kyiv, including the historic Podil and Pecherskyi neighbourhoods.

“A massive attack!” Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram app. “Do not leave shelters.”

One person died and three others were injured when debris from a destroyed Russian projectile hit a high-rise apartment building, sparking a fire.

Two upper floors of the building were destroyed and there could still be people under the rubble, Kyiv’s military administration officials added.

“The attack was massive, came from different directions, in several waves,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on Telegram

Photos from Kyiv officials and witnesses showed flames engulfing the top floors of the building and smoke rising from the roof.

Russia has repeatedly attacked the Ukrainian capital in May using a combination of drones and missiles, mostly at night, in an apparent attempt to undermine Ukrainians’ will to fight after more than 15 months of war.

Tuesday’s strikes were Russia’s 17th air assault on the capital this month and came after the city was attacked twice on Monday, including an unusual daytime strike.

An apartment building burns after being damaged during a massive Russian drone strike CREDIT: Reuters

A residential building is alight following the drone strike CREDIT: Reuters

