Russia puts top Ukrainian commanders on wanted list

Russia’s Interior Ministry has said that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, has been placed on the wanted list.

That’s according to the Mediazona news site, which refers to data in the ministry’s database, Ukrinform reports.

Later, TASS reported on its Telegram channel that according to the ministry’s database, Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi is also wanted “under a criminal article.”

Mediazona recalled that earlier in May, the Russian Investigative Committee reported that it had charged Zaluzhnyi and other Ukrainian military commanders in absentia for “attacking the civilian population and civilian objects of Donbas” (Article 356 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

A number of Russian propaganda media outlets in May reported the alleged death of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, these allegations were not confirmed.

