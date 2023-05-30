Putin’s missile strike on kids

Children screamed in terror as they sprinted for their lives towards bomb shelter.

Roman Sheremeta just now:

This is Kyiv. Today, russia, aka a terrorist state, has killed and wounded more Ukrainian civilians. The judgment for the russian war crimes and crimes against humanity is coming. Russians who committed these atrocities and those who supported this genocide will be judged here on earth and in the afterlife.

Korkut Ozgen:

Russian Federation razed Eastern Ukrainian cities to the ground and massacred Ukrainians!

Watch the video and listen to the intercepted conversations of Russian “soldiers” with their relatives!

Is not it GENOCIDE!

Video Credit: Svıdomi and WAW Ukraine

Все буде Україна!

Слава Україні!

The following video is vital evidence of GENOCIDE. Unfortunately you may need to be logged into LinkedIn to open it. All who control the purse strings for Ukrainian aid MUST see it. Ukraine’s many influential enemies in the west must also see it. :-

