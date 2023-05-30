Putin’s missile strike on kids

Children screamed in terror as they sprinted for their lives towards bomb shelter.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12135799/Russia-attack-Ukraine-forces-subject-Belgorod-region-heaviest-shelling-yet.html
Roman Sheremeta just now:
This is Kyiv. Today, russia, aka a terrorist state, has killed and wounded more Ukrainian civilians. The judgment for the russian war crimes and crimes against humanity is coming. Russians who committed these atrocities and those who supported this genocide will be judged here on earth and in the afterlife.
………………………….
Korkut Ozgen:
Russian Federation razed Eastern Ukrainian cities to the ground and massacred Ukrainians!
Watch the video and listen to the intercepted conversations of Russian “soldiers” with their relatives!
Is not it GENOCIDE!
Video Credit: Svıdomi and WAW Ukraine
Все буде Україна!
Слава Україні!
standwithukraine #standupforukraine #armukrainenow #ukraine #kharkiv #dnipro #donetsk #luhansk #odesa #kyiv #kherson #mariupol #bakhmut #dnipro #izyum #chernihiv #crimea #ternopil #rivne #sumy #poltava #cherkasy #lviv #IvanoFrankivsk #zaporizhzhia #russianwarcrimes #genocide
The following video is vital evidence of GENOCIDE. Unfortunately you may need to be logged into LinkedIn to open it. All who control the purse strings for Ukrainian aid MUST see it. Ukraine’s many influential enemies in the west must also see it. :-
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/activity-7069062540848242688-4MAT?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios
3 comments
GENOCIDE:
https://youtu.be/0Hyz7k9LTL8
Orc mothers : even more vile than orcs:
https://youtu.be/AYHWH5IG-Zs
Shaun Topham on LinkedIn:
There are times when I am so glad that I believe in an afterlife involving judgement of each individual, by a superior being, who is love personified.
The concept of Hell may not be very popular, but I am relieved and comforted because I believe it exists and it awaits evil people.
Many evil people like Yevgeny Prigozhin, Azmat Uldarov and Alexey Savichev escape justice in this life. No one escapes it in the next. No one.
There have been so many atrocities and war crimes since the malevolent russian invasion of Ukraine, but this account is one of the worst, so far.
They executed tiny children, pensioners, teens and tossed grenades into a pit where fifty wounded POW’s were being held.
Savichev has boasted, “We would torture soldiers too, there weren’t any rules.”
I understand why President Zelenskyy has called the russians savages, I would call them evil savages.
Those who suggest Ukraine should make peace with russia by conceding Crimea are almost as culpable as these evil savages are. That would be a reward for the invasion and give Putin a claim of success. Then russia would re-arm and in five or six years attack another of its peaceful neighbours. China would also be emboldened in its expansionist ambitions.
https://lnkd.in/eEXhZAfz
https://lnkd.in/eYkTtSbt
https://lnkd.in/esUMaxTr
Wagner Commander Azmat Uldarov:
“I executed the order, I killed the children.
We were given the command to wipe out and destroy everyone.
We went and killed everyone; women, men, pensioners and children.
In particular small five year olds.”