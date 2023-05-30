“Putin’s answer to all those who want a peace process”: the EU commented on the attacks on Kyiv

Katerina Chernovol17:31, 30.05.23

The EU representative stressed that Putin is not in the mood to stop his war and intends to continue the escalation against the Ukrainian people.

The Russian attacks on Kiev are Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s response to anyone who wants a peace process and shows that the Russian president does not intend to stop the war unleashed against Ukraine. This statement was made by the representative of the European Union for foreign and security policy Peter Stano.

“Over the past 24 hours, Kiev has experienced three waves of Russian missile and drone strikes. Given the numerous repeated attacks on Kiev, especially this month, it appears that the capital has been subjected to massive Russian attacks every two days. And this is on top of the daily indiscriminate Russian shelling and bombing of populated areas. points near the front line in the east of the country,” said Peter Stano.

He stressed that during the latest strikes, the Russians hit residential buildings and hospitals. Ukrainian civilians were killed and injured as a result of these attacks.

“These attacks once again demonstrate that Russia continues to indiscriminately terrorize the civilian population of Ukraine in an inhuman and barbaric way. And this is also Putin’s clear answer to all those who want a peace process. This demonstrates that Putin is not in the mood to stop his war and intends to continue escalation against the Ukrainian people,” Stano stressed.

In May 2023, Russian invaders attacked Kyiv 17 times with drones and missiles. The Ukrainian capital withstood three such attacks within one day.

On the night of May 30, the enemy once again attacked the capital with drones. 11 people were injured, and a woman also died. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that the deceased went out onto the balcony to watch the drones being shot down .

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that on the outskirts of Kiev and in the sky above the capital, 29 Shahed-136/131 attack drones out of 31 released by Russia were destroyed.

