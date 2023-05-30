Putin personally chooses targets for strikes in Ukraine: the general named the goal of the dictator

Violetta Orlova21:35, 05/30/23

Putin is cornered and has begun to act recklessly, Malomuzh believes.

General of the Ukrainian Army, former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Mykola Malomuzh said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was avenging his failures in the war with air strikes on Ukrainian cities.

As the ex-intelligence officer noted on the air of the FREEDOM TV channel , Putin personally determines the goals of attacks on Ukraine, especially those that the occupiers inflict on Kiev. The dictator is cornered and has begun to act recklessly to intimidate the Ukrainians and force the country into negotiations.

“Putin has one feature. This is revenge: revenge for the fact that he could not advance, to seize Ukraine. Not a single operation ended in success. In this situation, Putin personally forms targeted strikes in directions and, especially, in the capital of Ukraine … They they don’t know what to do anymore. As the last stage, these are strikes on the decision-making center. With regard to Kiev, they started this program, but it also fails,” Malomuzh stressed.

He added that such tactics of the invaders do not cause panic among Ukrainians. People, on the contrary, tend to resist the aggressor more and more. At the same time, in the eyes of the international community, Russia appears as a terrorist, since attacks on civilians are mass terror.

“This is a dead end, he is cornered. I know him personally, he does not know what to do. He acts recklessly,” Malomuzh summed up.

