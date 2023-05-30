Powerful “arrivals” near Mariupol: Storm Shadow “over two hundred” 100 invaders (video)

Marta Gichko20:54, 05/30/23

There were photos and videos of the consequences of the attack on one of the bases of the invaders.

As a result of a powerful “bavovna” in Yuryevka near Mariupol , the base of the occupiers was destroyed. It was possible to “minus” about a hundred Russian invaders.

This was announced by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petr Andryushchenko. He noticed that Yuryevka had become a place of “fierce love” for the Russians.

The consequences of the attack / t.me/andriyshTime

As a result of the “arrival” on the enemy base, up to 100 invaders were destroyed. A column of thick smoke was seen by residents of all surrounding settlements. According to Andryushchenko, the British Storm Shadow missiles worked out.

In Mariupol, 100 occupiers were minus

