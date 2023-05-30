Massive attack on Kyiv: debris hit a high-rise building, there are dead and injured (photo)

Ludmila Zhernovskaya05:17, 05/30/23

Ukrainians are urged to stay in shelters.

On the night of May 30, an air alert was announced in some regions of Ukraine.

Now it sounds on the territory of Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy and Kirovograd regions. The Kyiv regional military administration reports on the movement of unmanned aerial vehicles, air defense is operating in the region.

“Adhere to information hygiene – do not photograph or film the work of our defenders. We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine!” – the message says.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko also reported about the explosions in the capital. Subsequently, he added that now all emergency services are sent to the Podolsky and Goloseevsky districts of the city. He did not give details.

Updated at 02:55 AM : Debris fell in the Darnitsky district of Kiev, a fire started. Klitschko reports that a private house caught fire. All services left for the scene.

Updated at 03:07: A 27-year-old woman was injured in the Goloseevsky district, she was hospitalized.

Explosions also took place in the Pechersk and Podolsk regions. “Massive attack! Don’t leave cover!” – wrote Klitschko.

The KGVA reports that debris fell on a parked car in the Pechersky district. Emergency services are on site.

Updated at 03:12: The city military administration added that as a result of the fall of debris in the Pechersky district, three cars caught fire. The information is corrected. A fall of debris was also recorded in the Goloseevsky district.

Explosions continue to sound in the city.

Updated at 03:12 : KOVA notes that the danger has not receded. In the Kyiv region, air defense forces continue to work on hostile targets.

Updated at 03:27: Explosions in Goloseevsky and Podolsky districts, Klitschko reports. Rescuers were on the scene.

Updated at 03:32: A house is on fire in the Darnitsky district of Kiev. The Kyiv city military administration published the corresponding pictures.

photo KGVA

photo KGVA

Updated at 03:45: According to the preliminary information of the KGVA, in the Goloseevsky district, due to the fall of debris in a multi-storey building, windows were knocked out and doors in several apartments were torn out.

Klitschko reported a fire, doctors and rescuers are working on the spot.

It is also reported about a fire in a residential building in the Podolsk region. Information about the victims has not yet been received. Emergency services on site.

Updated at 03:50: A fall of debris was recorded in the Dnipro district of the capital in non-residential buildings. Data is being specified

Updated at 04:00: Residents are being evacuated in the Goloseevsky district, where there is a fire in a high-rise building. Found one victim. KGVA published a photo.

Updated at 04:05 AM : An explosion in the Svyatoshinsky district, all services are sent to the place, the mayor reports.

The city administration writes about the fall of debris on the territory of one of the enterprises. The information is preliminary, the data on the destruction and the victims are being specified.

Now the alarm sounds only in the Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions, as well as in the capital.

Updated at 04:45: Klitschko reports that 20 people were evacuated from a house in the Goloseevsky district.

One person died, one elderly woman is hospitalized by doctors. Two more victims were treated on the spot.

Updated at 04:48: The air raid alert was canceled in Kiev, Kiev and Zhytomyr regions.

Updated at 04:50: The KGVA reported that the top two floors of the high-rise building were destroyed. There may be people under the rubble, the information is being specified.

Updated at 05:15: According to the military administration, during the 17th attack, the occupiers exclusively used “Shahed” loitering ammunition.

The attack was massive, in different directions, in several waves. The air raid lasted almost three hours. According to preliminary data, more than 20 UAVs were destroyed in the airspace of Kiev .

As a result of the fall of debris, there are casualties and destruction in different parts of Kyiv. In Goloseevsky – a fire in the house, one person died, three were injured. Probably, the ceilings between the floors have been destroyed, search work is underway.

In the Pechersky district, debris damaged cars. In the Darnytskyi district, a private house caught fire, parked cars were damaged.

In the Dnieper region, burning debris fell on a green zone. In Podolsky – for non-residential buildings, and in Svyatoshinsky – for the territory of one of the enterprises. All places have emergency services.

