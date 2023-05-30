Lemuel Chyme, Palookaville Free Press

May 30

Video from WAW Ukraine:

Almost one year has passed since this video, one of a series, was published. Only 70 people have watched it.

The Nazis were fans of Russia; kindred spirits.

“Lenin was the greatest man, second only to Hitler, and that the difference between communism and the Hitler faith was very slight.” Josef Goebbells.

“Russia is our natural ally against the devilish temptation and corruption of the west.” Goebbells.

“Accuse the other side of what you are doing.” Goebbells.

Accusation in a mirror :

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Accusation_in_a_mirror

The putinaZis have studied Goebbells and Lenin for inspiration.

Putin and Lavrov are today obscenely still going down the utterly absurd Ukraine genocide accusation route, just as they have been continuously for almost ten years.

This technique works well on the serfs that get their “news” exclusively from Kremlin TV.

But it also has tapped into a deep well of support with opinion-formers in the free world. Something that used to be exclusively the domain of Marxist professors and “intellectuals” has found a new and very enthusiastic fan base; the “alt-right” and far right.

Lavrov May 30: Reuters:

May 30 (Reuters) – “Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that the West was “supporting genocide” in Ukraine through its backing for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s peace plan, which he claimed would “destroy everything Russian” in east Ukraine and Crimea.

Lavrov, speaking during a trip to Africa, did not offer evidence to support his claim. Russia has long accused the West of ignoring what it says is Ukrainian persecution of Russian language speakers in the eastern Donbas region and elsewhere.

“The conclusion is very simple – the West directly supports genocide,” Lavrov said during a press conference with his Burundian counterpart.”

…………….

Oleksiy Goncharenko May 30:

Ukraine has ‘every right to attack Russia’ with drone strikes on Moscow.

“I absolutely support attacks on Russian territory and Russian objects.”

Russia ‘should be attacked’ for going to war with Ukraine, says Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko.

Like this: Like Loading...