Explosions thundered in Melitopol: “flew” into the base of the occupiers

The Russians say that the air defense has worked, but the locals see smoke at the places of “arrivals”.

Powerful explosions rocked the temporarily occupied Melitopol . Now local residents are fixing black smoke at the western exit from Melitopol.

This was announced by the mayor of the city Ivan Fedorov in Telegram. “Flew” in the area of ​​the captured “Avtotsvetlit” plant, which the enemy turned into a military base.

“The occupiers immediately reported on the “accurate air defense”, but the smoke rises from the Earth to the sky. Probably, the Russian air defense is ground-based,” the mayor noted.

According to the data of the local edition of RIA-Melitopol, there were several “arrivals”.

According to updated data, two explosions were in the area of ​​the northern entrance to the city. Smoke was visible near the ostrich farm, as well as in the area of ​​​​the airfield and the Avtotsvetlit plant.

