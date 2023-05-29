“You will regret it very soon”: Budanov wrote down an appeal after the Russian missile attack

Evgenia Sokolenko15:56, 05/29/23

According to him, Ukraine’s response will soon be seen by everyone.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Major General Kirill Budanov, said that another attempt at terrorist actions by the Russian Federation was once again defeated.

He issued an appeal after Russia’s attempt to attack our state with ballistic missiles this afternoon, according to the GUR Telegram channel .

“All those who in the Russian Federation still believed, believe, or maybe dream that they can intimidate Ukraine, I want to upset you – this is not so: everyone was, and is, at their jobs and continue to fulfill their work,” the head of Ukrainian military intelligence said.

Budanov stressed that the Russians would soon regret this attack. The answer from Ukraine “soon everyone will see.”

“All those who tried to intimidate us, dreaming that this would bring some kind of effect, you will regret it very soon. Our response will not slow down. Soon everyone will see everything,” summed up the head of the GUR.

Missile attack on May 29

This morning, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that during the night the Russians launched up to 40 Kh-101/Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles and about 35 attack drones. Ukrainian air defense destroyed 37 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, 29 Shahed drones and one reconnaissance drone .

Already in the afternoon, the aggressor country again attacked Ukraine, this time the target was the Kiev region. The enemy launched 11 Iskander-M (ballistics) and Iskander-K (cruise missile) missiles. All enemy missiles were eliminated by the defenders of Ukraine.

