Water pipes, cars for public utilities – Mykolaiv receives aid from Taiwan

29.05.2023 14:04

Mykolaiv received six vehicles for public utilities and more than 5 km of water pipes from the government of Taiwan.

Oleksandr Senkevych, the mayor of Mykolaiv, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Over the weekend, we received six vehicles for the city’s utilities. They were donated to Mykolaiv by the ANTS NGO under the support of the government of Taiwan. We also received more than 5 km of pipes of various diameters and components for the repair of the city water supply system,” Senkevych wrote.

He recalled that in January, ANTS and the government of Taiwan signed a memorandum of cooperation.

As reported earlier, almost 5 kilometers of polyethylene pipes of various diameters were delivered to Mykolaiv under the support of the Kingdom of Denmark.

