Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk21:15, 05/29/23

The Russians should not “relax the rolls,” said the leader of the Wagner PMC.

The leader of the Russian private military company Wagner, the so-called “cook” of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claims that his accomplices are not preparing for a coup d’état.

PMC “Wagner” is not going to make a coup, but Russia is threatened with “Vaseline correction”, his press service in Telegram publishes Prigozhin’s words. “In order to carry out a coup d’état or a military coup, it is not at all necessary to have a large number of armed people. But, as a rule, coups are carried out by the army, as a rule, by some part of the breakaway army. PMC Wagner is not an army at all, – this is the first. Second – We have a very respectful attitude towards the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin,” he said.

According to Prigozhin, this is why he does not see any prerequisites for a coup from Wagner. “PMC” Wagner “does not intend to make a coup …”, – said Putin’s “cook”.

Prigozhin argued that only NATO could somehow radically influence the current leadership of the Russian Federation “through the hands of the Ukrainian army” if the Russians “relaxed the rolls.” “… It is unlikely that the country is waiting for a “bloody military coup” … but a “vaseline correction” may await – I refer to “relaxed rolls,” the leader of the mercenaries threatened.

Interesting Russian news – today it is worth knowing

On May 28, Russian terrorist Igor Girkin (Strelkov) claimed that Yevgeny Prigozhin was preparing a coup in the Russian Federation . According to Strelkov, the leader of the mercenaries “actually declared war on part of the military and military-political nomenklatura” of Russia.

It is worth noting that Putin’s “cook” has more than once harshly criticized the Russian military leadership . Western media hinted that Prigozhin was in danger of being executed .

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...