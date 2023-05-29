Ukraine’s Defense Ministry reveales Storm Shadow effectiveness

28 May, 2023

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has revealed the effectiveness of the already launched Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

The Defense Minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, stated that the Ukrainian military used these long-range missiles with 100% efficiency.

“Out of the total number of Storm Shadow launches that have already taken place, all 100% hit the targets set by the General Staff,” Minister of Defense of Ukraine said.

Reznikov added that during a meeting with his British colleague — Defense Secretary Ben Wallace — last week, he introduced to him two Ukrainian pilots who launched Storm Shadow missiles.

According to the minister, the pilots presented Wallace a souvenir — a red tape that fixes a missile before launch.

Su-24MR of the 7th Tactical Aviation Brigade with a probable Storm Shadow cruise missile. 2023 year. Photo credits: Oleksii Reznikov

As previously reported, on May 11, Ben Wallace confirmed the transfer of Storm Shadow cruise missiles by London to Ukraine.

This long-range missile was jointly developed by the UK and France.

It is usually launched from the air. The Ukrainian Air Force uses Su-24MR reconnaissance aircraft to launch these missiles.

The missile is a relatively new air-launched cruise missile.

The range of this missile is more than 250 km. Its direct purpose is the destruction of stationary targets.

Installation of the StormShadow missile on the Typhoon fighter. 2021 year. Photo credits: EPS

Previously, Ben Wallace stated that the missiles “will allow Ukraine to eject Russian forces located in the Ukrainian sovereign territory.”

He also added that the UK made this decision after Russia “continued to go down a dark path,” attacking civil infrastructure in Ukraine.

