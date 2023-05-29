Ukraine to impose sanctions on Iran for 50 years – Rada approves NSDC decision

29.05.2023 16:56

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved the decision of the National Defense and Security Council regarding the imposition of sectoral special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (the Voice faction) posted this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

The MP specified that 328 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of Resolution No. 9333.

The document provides for the imposition of sanctions on Iran for a period of 50 years, in particular, complete ban on trade operations, termination of the transit of resources, flights and transportation in the territory of Ukraine, and prevention of the withdrawal of assets by residents of Iran.

In addition, it is foreseen to prohibit any investment in Iran and the transfer of technologies, rights to objects and intellectual property rights by residents.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the Verkhovna Rada to approve the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of May 27 which provides for the imposition of sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran for a period of 50 years.

The relevant NSDC decision was put into effect by Presidential Decree No. 308/2023.



