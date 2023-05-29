The Russians were disgraced by the attack on Kyiv, the myth about Iskanders was destroyed – expert

Katerina Chernovol17:28, 05/29/23

During the rocket attack on Kiev on May 29, another myth about Russian weapons was destroyed. Russia dishonored itself by firing Iskander ballistic missiles at the city in the middle of a working day, because all 11 enemy missiles were shot down.

So the attack on Kiev was commented on the air of the Espresso TV channel by the military expert of Defense Express Valery Ryabykh. He noted that Russian propaganda has repeatedly emphasized the uniqueness of these missiles – they say, “Iskanders” are able to bypass all means of anti-missile defense.

“Our air defense is demonstrating miracles of work, protecting the civilian population of Ukraine. We see that the aggressor state has taken a course to intensify terrorist attacks, not disdaining anything to carry out massive attacks with all the means at their disposal. Today, May 29, another phenomenal incident occurred when the Russian Federation disgraced , because another myth collapsed, in particular about the Iskanders. The fact is that today’s attack was very insidious, because it happened during a working day when civilians in Kiev were living their lives. The Russian Federation used a massive missile attack with ballistic missiles, moving very fast,” he explained.

According to the expert, the rockets flew into Kyiv about 10 minutes after the siren sounded. They were met by Ukrainian air and missile defense, which can already shoot down ballistic missiles.

“It is of great importance that these were Iskander missiles, which, like the Kalibr earlier, were disgraced, because it was precisely these missiles that the terrorist state staked on in confrontation with the free world. In addition, Russian propagandists said that the Iskanders are very unique and can bypass all missile defense systems, move at a very high speed and can maneuver in the final section, change the flight path,” Ryabykh added.

In addition, the Russians said that the Iskanders are equipped with electronic warfare devices, which helps them bypass air defense and missile defense.

“That is, these are exactly the systems that are used in Russian intercontinental ballistic missiles of the Topol type and others. Today’s attack on the Ukrainian capital showed that the world need not be afraid of the Russian Federation with its missiles, because everything that Russian propaganda was talking about turned out to be a myth,” the military expert summed up.

