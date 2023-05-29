The Russian fleet is going blind: the expert explained how the attack on the ship “Ivan Khurs” will help Ukraine

Katerina Chernovol21:44, 05/29/23

The expert stressed that the Russians “go blind” and get fewer opportunities to monitor the surface and underwater situation in the Black Sea.

The attack on the Russian reconnaissance ship “Ivan Khurs” was a very serious blow to the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, because the invaders are increasingly losing the ability to monitor the situation in the Black Sea.

As military expert Vladislav Seleznev noted on the FREEDOM TV channel , this attack will help prepare for the de-occupation of Crimea. And no matter what Russian propagandists say about the situation with Ivan Khurs, the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation found itself in zugzwang.

“Let’s start with the fact that the ship was located 400 kilometers from the base of the Naval Forces of Ukraine in Odessa. The ship was attacked by several marine unmanned platforms. Russian propagandists say that the Ukrainian naval forces have been destroyed and do not pose a threat to the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation. How we see, there are nuances. It’s not just that Russian ships that carry Caliber sea-based missiles are hiding farther and farther east from Crimea. I think that they will generally move closer to Novorossiysk in order to protect themselves from anti-ship missiles, which are in service with the Ukrainian army – “Neptune” and “Harpoon”, – the expert emphasized.

According to him, the situation is getting worse for the Russian occupiers. The possibilities of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation are reduced to nothing.

The expert recalled that in Russia they were going to build a whole line of this type of vessels. The reconnaissance ships were supposed to enter service with all four fleets of the Russian Federation, but this did not happen.

“Obviously, the Russian occupiers clearly understand the importance of all types of reconnaissance. It’s not for nothing that they once placed specific equipment for conducting electronic intelligence on Ukrainian towers stolen back in February-March 2014 – in order to fully monitor the Black Sea in near the coast of Odessa, but the Ukrainian “Neptunes” and “Harpoons” eliminated military facilities on gas production rigs,” Seleznev said.

Attacks on Russian ships lead to the fact that the Russians “go blind” and get fewer opportunities to monitor the surface and underwater situation in the Black Sea. This plays into the hands of the Ukrainian military, because it allows them to prepare for new operations aimed at the liberation of Crimea.

“The Ukrainian army is preparing the field for a future battle by destroying enemy military facilities of any type, class and degree of importance. Drones are used for this, both air and sea based, and other types of weapons. And partisans operate on the territory of Crimea. No matter what Russian propagandists tell , I think that in the near future, directly from the Sevastopol partisans, we will learn the real state of the port side in the area of ​​\u200b\u200bthe stern of the Ivan Khurs, and other data. All of them are extremely important for assessing the situation and, accordingly, preparing future attacks on military facilities in the Crimea “, – summed up Seleznev.

Attack on the ship “Ivan Khurs”

On May 24, surface drones attacked the Russian ship Ivan Khurs off the coast of Turkey. Then the Russian Federation said that the ship was not damaged.

Later, the media published a video, which probably captured the moment of the drone attack on this ship . The Russian media wrote that “Ivan Khurs” received serious damage to the hull and equipment. Its repair, preliminary, will take from six months to a year.

Military expert, General of the Army of Ukraine Mykola Malomuzh stressed that this ship was “the eyes of the Black Sea Fleet” . According to him, the blow was on sensitive systems – antennas and communication systems that make up the electronic brain of the ship.

