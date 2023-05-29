The Ministry of Internal Affairs put Senator Graham on the wanted list after a video with words about the death of Russians. Reuters writes that the recording was mounted

May 29, 2023
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia has put US Senator Lindsey Graham on the federal wanted list, RIA Novosti reports with reference to the agency’s database.
On May 28, a video appeared on social networks with a conversation between Lindsey Graham and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. In the video, the senator says, “Freedom or death,” to which the president replies, “Now you are free, and we will be free.” Graham goes on to say, “And the Russians are dying,” after which the tape is spliced, and the senator adds with a smile: “This is the best thing we spent money on.”
After that, the chairman of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to open a criminal case because of the “Russophobic statements” of the senator. “In a video circulated on the Internet, US Senator Lindsey Graham, during a meeting with the President of Ukraine, announced the financial participation of the United States in causing the death of Russian citizens,” the ministry said in a statement.
The Reuters agency reviewed the full version of the recording of the conversation, provided by the Office of the President of Ukraine, and concluded that the video was edited. In fact, in response to Graham’s remark about the death of the Russians, Zelensky says: “Yes, but they came to our territory. We are not fighting on their territory.”
The phrase “This is the best thing we spent money on” was not heard in this part of the conversation, Graham said it after Zelensky thanked him for supporting Ukraine.
Graham, in a Reuters commentary, said that “the Russian propaganda machine, as usual, is running out of steam.” He added that “for the United States, helping to liberate Ukraine from Russian war criminals has become a good investment.”
Graham also turned to Dmitry Medvedev, who called him an “old fool”. “Mr. Medvedev, if you want Russians to stop dying in Ukraine, withdraw your troops. Stop the invasion. Stop war crimes. However, the truth is that both you and Putin do not care about Russian soldiers,” he said.
The mafiosi are making complete fools of themselves. They couldn’t get at Zelensky even as their troops stood only a few miles away, and think they have a chance of getting Sen. Graham?
What will the response be from the White House? For instance, when will it declare mafia land a state sponsor of terrorism? When will it declare the Wagner group as terrorists? When will it put some of those war criminals on our own wanted lists?
Nothing happens in this regard. Biden is hiding under his desk, licking his ice cream. Even as they time and again play dangerous cat-and-mouse games with our aircraft and navy vessels, nothing concrete ever happens. Heck, I’m still waiting on a response over the downing of our drone in international waters of the Black Sea. If there is no appropriate response this time, to the mafiosi putting one of our senators on a wanted list, then this administration is weaker than weak!
The latest orc threat is to nuke Alaska. I really think the orcs know they are going to get destroyed in Ukraine, and are doing everything they can to drag the US into the war. That way they can drag the shithole countries into the war, and basically start WW3.
We can respond appropriately to everything this shithole does without being dragged into a war. Ukraine is doing all the dirty work for us and the rest of the free world. We can give them better tools, and this much quicker, for instance.
We have the wrong POTUS at the wrong time, unfortunately. We needed a Churchill, or a Reagan as POTUS, not a geriatric who thinks a war can be won with the minimal of weapons.
This is what happens when we have a POTUS with zero military experience and no common sense or courage.