Supreme Court: mobilized and contract soldiers are sent to Ukraine until the end of the war

05/25/2023

Issuance of uniforms at a temporary mobilization point in the Museum of Moscow

The plenum of the Supreme Court in mid-May adopted a resolution that confirmed that mobilization in Russia continues, despite Vladimir Putin’s statement about its end, and the mobilized and contract soldiers sent to war in Ukraine are there indefinitely – until the presidential decree on demobilization.

“Periods of mobilization (general and partial) or martial law (introduced on the territory of the Russian Federation or in its individual areas) begin from the date and time of the beginning of the mobilization (martial law), which are established by the decree of the President of the Russian Federation on the announcement of mobilization (on the introduction of martial law ), and end with the date and time of the cancellation (termination) of mobilization (martial law),” the Supreme Court document says.

“Those mobilized in the status of military personnel do military service until one of the grounds for demobilization occurs or until the end of mobilization is declared,” Vladimir Trignin, chairman of the Moscow Military Bar Association, told The Moscow Times.

The procedure for the dismissal of military personnel undergoing military service for mobilization is determined by a presidential decree on its announcement, recalls Trignin. The decree says that mobilized people can be dismissed from service for only three reasons:

– Reaching the age limit (for privates it is up to 50 years, and for junior officers – 60 years);

– Recognition unfit for health reasons;

– In connection with the entry into force of the court verdict on deprivation of liberty for the mobilized.

High-ranking Russian officials have not previously directly commented on the timing of mobilization. A year after the start of the war – in February 2023 – Vladimir Putin promised to set a vacation of 14 days every six months for the mobilized, not counting the road. “The special operation is associated with colossal workloads,” the president explained.

Regional media wrote that the mobilized do not always receive vacations on time, and some do not receive them at all. “We were promised a vacation at the end of April, now they have pushed it back to the end of June. And that’s not all accurate, ” said a resident of Nizhny Tagil to tagilcity.

“If the war is going on, then you won’t be able to get a vacation instantly. If there are any breaks, the restoration of combat readiness, then in this case, vacations will be provided. The crew of the tank – three people. Send anyone on vacation, and the tank is not combat-ready, ”-State Duma Deputy Andrey Gurulev commented on the situation with holidays for the mobilized. He also noted that all those mobilized had indefinite contracts and they would operate “until victory.” The other day, the leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in an interview with members of the Belgorod region’s terrorist defense , said that “the mobilized were shaved into the army as under the tsar-father for 25 years.”

Putin announced mobilization on 21 September 2022 after a series of successful counterattacks by the Ukrainian military over the summer. The number to be mobilized in Putin’s decree was classified. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that he plans to mobilize 300,000 people. A month later, on October 28, Shoigu reported to Putin on the implementation of the plan. In November, Putin himself claimed that the mobilization was “completed, the end has been set.”

