Strike on ammo depots near Mariupol: 100 Russians killed, over 400 wounded

29.05.2023 17:46

As a result of explosions in the village of Yuryivka near Mariupol, 100 Russian invaders were killed and more than 400 were wounded.

Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the Mariupol city mayor, posted this on Telegram.

He specified that 100 Russian occupiers were killed and 400 more received injuries of varying degrees of severity as a result of the strikes. The wounded were hospitalized in intensive care units. Moreover, a communication station and an electronic warfare station were destroyed.

Andriushchenko added that former Yalta health center was hit, a five-story building was destroyed.

“According to the project, this building comfortably housed 120 vacationers. If converted into barracks, about 4-5 people can be accommodated in a room. That is, if used like barracks, its capacity is approximately up to 650 non-humans. According to information from the Mariupol Resistance, four buses of manpower were brought there yesterday,” the mayor’s adviser explained.

In his previous post, he reported that the Russian soldiers were seen taking their killed and wounded soldiers away by Ural and Kamaz trucks after the destruction of their bases in Yuryivka in the Mariupol district.

As reported, the invaders turn Mariupol and the surrounding villages into a military-logistics hub of the Russian army.

