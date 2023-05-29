onlyfactsplease

Russian Volunteer Corps said they penetrated Russia again

 29 MAY 2023

Representatives of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) said that they once again crossed the state border of Russia.

Source: RVC on Telegram

Quote: “Yesterday, the Russian border guards celebrated their professional holiday. RVC fighters congratulated them on another successful crossing of the ‘leaky’ state border.”

Details: Representatives of RVC clarified that the purpose of crossing the border will become known in the near future.

 

Background: 

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/05/29/7404409/

One comment

  1. The rat just recently demanded the closing of the mafia border. Good luck with that. It would work if he pulled his cockroach army out of Ukraine to line it up along the border.

    Reply

