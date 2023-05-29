Russian MFA Hysterical over US Statements that Ukraine Could Strike Its Own Crimea

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned “senior US diplomats” on Friday over statements made by US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, saying Crimea is Ukrainian territory.

The Russian MFA expressed “strong protest” over Sullivan’s “unacceptable statements” in which he “effectively endorsed strikes by the armed formations of the Kyiv regime on Russian territory, including the Republic of Crimea and the Belgorod region.”

The foreign ministry also claims that “hostile actions of the United States, which has long been a party to the conflict, plunged Russian-American relations into a deep and dangerous crisis, fraught with unpredictable consequences.”

Although the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not specify which Sullivan statements they refer to, Western media linked it to an interview with Biden’s advisor on CNN on Sunday, May 21.

“We have not placed limitations on Ukraine being able to strike on its territory within its internationally recognized borders. What we have said is that we will not enable Ukraine with U.S. systems, Western systems, to attack Russia. And we believe Crimea is Ukraine,” he said in the interview.

The US State Department of State underlines that Ukraine has the right and all capabilities to liberate all territories seized by Russia, including Crimea.

https://www.eurointegration.com.ua/eng/news/2023/05/26/7162489/

Like this: Like Loading...