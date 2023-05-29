Russia has reached a dead end in Bakhmut: the Armed Forces of Ukraine are working to encircle the occupiers – WSJ

29.05.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The Russian army actually went into a dead corner, trying to besiege Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, and will soon completely lose the initiative in battles. While the occupiers were trying to take control of the last quarters of the city, hostilities have noticeably moved to the territory of the Russian Federation itself.

This is stated in an article by the authoritative Wall Street Journal, whose analysts are closely monitoring the situation in the Bakhmut direction. Considering that the Kremlin’s scenario is noticeably distorted by the effective work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the invaders are forced from Ukraine to transfer part of their troops back to Russia to protect their borders.

Now Western journalists emphasize that the ten-month assault on Bakhmut led to the total exhaustion of the invaders and deprived them of the chance to move forward. Now the initiative was finally seized by the troops of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

“Our goal is to tactically cordon off Bakhmut,” the publication reports the words of the platoon commander of the 3rd assault brigade of Ukraine.

Earlier, OBOZREVATEL reported that the pace of Russian operations around Bakhmut remains noticeably low. The founder of PMC “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin, who withdrew part of his forces from the city, once again indirectly undermined the authority of the Russian authorities in general and the Putin regime in particular.

According to Western intelligence, the Wagner PMC continues to withdraw from Bakhmut in order to recover and regroup behind the lines as Russian offensive operations in and around the city diminish. At the same time, the Russian Federation is deploying “DPR” forces to this area and reinforcing the flanks with regular formations of its army.

We have only verified information in the Obozrevatel Telegram channel and in Viber . Don’t fall for fakes!

Like this: Like Loading...