Russia attacked a military facility in the Khmelnytsky region: the consequences are announced

While there is no data on the victims, they are specified.

On the night of May 29, 2023, the Russian invaders attacked the objects of the Khmelnytsky region. One of them is a military airfield. This was reported by OVA in its Telegram channel.

It is noted that work continues to localize fires in warehouses of fuel and lubricants and store combat material assets.

“5 aircraft have been put out of action. Restoration work has begun on the runway,” the Khmelnytsky District Military Administration said in a statement.

Combined Russian attack on Ukraine on May 29, 2023

On the night of May 29, 2023, Russia staged a combined attack on Ukraine , launching missiles and kamikaze drones. Sounds of explosions were reported in a number of regions of Ukraine.

In Kyiv, as a result of falling debris in the Podolsky district, the roof of a one-story residential building was broken, without casualties. The Kiev region police showed a photo of the consequences of the Russian attack that night.

In Odessa, the wreckage of the drone hit the port infrastructure facility, a fire broke out.

During the night attack, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 37 Russian cruise missiles and 29 Shahed-136/131 attack drones.

