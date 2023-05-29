Marta Gichko20:58, 29.05.23

The ban will come into effect on June 1.

Poland closes the border for Russian and Belarusian trucks from June 1.

The corresponding order was signed by the Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration of Poland Mariusz Kaminsky on Monday, May 29, PAP reports .

Consequently, from June 1, Poland will not allow trucks, truck tractors, trailers and semi-trailers registered in Belarus and Russia to pass through Belarus.

The ban came after the sanctions against 365 Belarusian officials in response to the imprisonment of an activist of the Polish minority in Belarus, co-chairman of the Union of Poles in Belarus Andrzej Poczobut.

Relations between Poland and Russia

Poland was one of the first to condemn Putin’s criminal war against Ukraine and took up anti-Russian sanctions. Recently it became known that Poland will create a commission to study the influence of Russia on the internal security of the country in 2007-2022 . The commission will have 9 members, the appointment and dismissal of which will be in the powers of the Seimas.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...