“Now we are afraid of saboteurs and missiles”: Russia panicked due to the expansion of the geography of strikes

29.05.2023

More and more regions of the Russian Federation are being drawn into the war unleashed by the Kremlin dictator. The geography of sabotage and strikes by UAVs, as well as missiles, is expanding daily, and this state of affairs is shocking to Russians who were counting on a “quick victory” over Ukraine. Now they dream that “everything was as before.”

“They will be beaten all over the country”

The geography of attacks on Russia inevitably continues to expand – on May 26, Krasnodar was included in the report for the first time since the beginning of the war . Reports of the attack appeared in the early morning: residents of the city wrote on social networks that they heard two explosions with a difference of several minutes.

The Russians in a panic took photos and recorded videos – they were shocked that now the war had already come to their house.

The occupiers’ facility in the Rostov region was also struck – Telegram channels distributed a video of a falling object near the military airfield in Morozovsk. The governor of the region, Vasily Golubev, said that it was allegedly a Ukrainian missile that was “shot down by air defense.” Russian channels claim that the object was attacked from the Grom tactical missile system. Note that planes take off from this airfield to bomb, for example, Ukrainian Kherson.

The most dense strikes are also carried out on targets in the Belgorod and Bryansk regions of the Russian Federation, from where the invaders launch, among other things, Shahed drones.

Russian analyst Anatoly Nesmiyan believes that by expanding the geography of strikes, Putin is being told in plain text: he is not able to ensure the country’s security. “Moreover, it is becoming less and less obvious,” concluded Nesmiyan.

And many Russians are convinced that in the near future the geography of “Ukrainian strikes” will expand even more and soon not only drones, but also long-range missiles “will hit all over the country.”

“Death is already near”

Meanwhile, some citizens of the aggressor country continue to convince themselves that such a situation is in the hands of Russia. “We can use this for further escalation and finally put a few cards on the table. In fact, we haven’t fought seriously yet,” one of them wrote a sacred phrase of the Putin regime in Telegram.

However, this point of view is more like an attempt to justify the “alignment of forces”, which has changed dramatically since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

But already many Russians agree that the President of the Russian Federation launched the regime of the collapse of the country. “Putin has been assigned a historic mission – to destroy the Russian Federation as a state. And he thought he was a land collector,” wrote a resident of the aggressor country.

In social networks, Russians, especially residents of border regions, do not choose words. What angers them the most is that they are now forced to live in a “war zone” and wake up to an air raid alert. True, it often turns out to be useless, since it turns on already upon arrival.

According to an OBOZREVATEL reader who has relatives living in the Russian border area, the situation there is becoming more tense every day.

“If at the beginning of a full-scale invasion, some Russians enthusiastically accepted Putin’s criminal decision, now they are not so optimistic. They still cannot believe that they hear explosions, that death is already nearby. They say: “Now we are afraid of saboteurs and missiles. Was it worth it? If they hadn’t touched Ukraine, they would have continued to live in peace,” Yevhen shared.

On saboteurs with bare hands

The inhabitants of the Russian borderlands were the first to feel the war, and the raid into the Belgorod region of their compatriots-“saboteurs” caused a real shock. As well as the fact that no border guards and military are able to hold the border of the Russian Federation.

As for the creation of territorial defense detachments in the border area, it is called “a real mockery.” Like, no equipment, nothing, and most importantly – no weapons.

“In the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions, everyone has a bare ass. The local TRO is like homeless people,” the Russians write on Telegram. They also say that the authorities have shifted responsibility to them and actually signed their helplessness.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) also drew attention to the situation with the Russian defense and the victorious reports of local authorities.

“Gladkov (Governor of the Belgorod Region. – Ed.) stated that the total number of seven battalions is three thousand people, noting that they are already combat-ready units. Gladkov previously announced the creation of several territorial defense battalions in December 2022 and probably resumed their discussion in response to heightened unrest in the border areas after the May 22 raid,” ISW analysts say.

In their opinion, it is unlikely that these battalions, if not funded and equipped, will have a significant positive impact on the security of Russia’s border regions. And the Putin regime does not want to arm the population: there is a high risk that in the end people will use weapons against them.

